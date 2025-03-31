A Sydney Roosters rookie forward is set to make a full recovery after he was admitted to hospital due to coughing up blood a day before the club's first match of the 2025 NRL season in Round 1.

One of the best young forwards in rugby league, De La Salle Va'a has been earmarked as the future of the Roosters forward pack alongside his older brother Xavier Va'a.

A Highfield Eagle junior, the front-rower stands at an impressive 198cm and 114kg and represented the U19s QLD Maroons alongside the likes of Coby Black, Israel Leota and Stanley Huen.

However, he hasn't been seen since being a late omission from the team's opening match of 2025 against the Brisbane Broncos.

Admitted into the hospital after contracting a golden staph infection, Va'a is set to make a full recovery, per The Courier-Mail.

Slated to be a key piece off the interchange bench after making his first-grade debut last season, the front-rower isn't expected to return to the NRL for a few more months as he looks to regain his fitness, having suffered significant weight loss during his time in hospital.

“De La Salle is a beautiful young man from a wonderful family,” Roosters Chairman Nick Politis told the publication.

“It could have been a lot worse and we'll support De La Salle through this period.”

