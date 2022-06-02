Brisbane Broncos and New South Wales Blues debutant centre Kotoni Staggs sent an injury scare through the State of Origin camp on Thursday afternoon, dislocating his finger.

Staggs is due to start for the Blues next Wednesday at Homebush in his Origin debut.

The team selection brought with it the need to replace both Latrell Mitchell and Tom Trbojevic in the centres for the Blues, paving the way for Staggs to be selected, while Brad Fittler sprung a surprise when it came to his partner, with Jack Wighton to play and Stephen Crichton selected from the bench.

But that plan received a frightening moment on Thursday when Staggs was seen moving to the sideline at training on Thursday and consulting the doctor.

According to The Sydney Morning Herald, he had to have his finger popped back into place before continuing his session.

Staggs said he was worried when he couldn't pop it back in himself.

“We were doing some short-side defence and I went to tackle ‘Teddy’ [James Tedesco] out the back, my finger was in the wrong place and it popped out,” Staggs said.

“It’s pretty sore when it pops out. I tried popping it in myself, but I had to go and see the doc. He got it in after a couple of tries. It will probably swell up a bit. I’ve popped the pinky a few times, but never this finger.

“If you’re not used to strapping two fingers together, it can get annoying, but I was sweet to go back out and finished the session.”

NSW Blues doctor Nathan Gibbs confirmed no tendon damage was present for Staggs, however, there is still a concern if the joint stiffens up that he could have limited movement.

Gibbs also confirmed to the publication that Brian To'o was fine despite heavy strapping on his knee.

The news of the finger dislocation for Staggs came as coach Brad Fittler told SEN Radio on Wednesday afternoon that Staggs being selected came on the back of his performance against Siosifa Talakai, when the Broncos recorded a surprise win over the Sharks.

“Obviously the Kotoni (Staggs) v Siosifa Talakai was a great moment for both of them,” Fittler said on SEN 1170 The Run Home.

“I thought Siosifa handled himself really well, I know he went into that game crook.

“Kotoni put his hand up, he didn’t dodge the challenge and he said, ‘If it’s about Origin, I’m going to give it as good as I get’.

“He started a little bit slow, he just came back from an ACL injury.

“I was really impressed with the way he handled that and the way he continues to play.”