Preparing for the future under coach Jason Ryles, the Parramatta Eels have decided to retain the services of a young outside back who made his NRL debut during the 2023 season.

After suffering back-to-back injuries, which saw him only play three matches in the past 24 months, Zero Tackle understands that Arthur Miller-Stephen has returned to the Eels for at least another season and has been seen training with the club's reserve-grade squad.

It is understood to be an NSWRL (NSW Cup) deal.

The nephew of former North Queensland Cowboys winger Marshall Miller, Miller-Stephen has been incredibly unlucky throughout the course of his playing career but did manage to make his NRL debut in Round 23 of the 2023 season against the St George Illawarra Dragons.

Still only at the start of his career, the 22-year-old will be looking to impress club officials next year as he attempts to notch up more appearances in the top level.

In extending the winger, the Eels have also retained Patrick Spence, Max Tupou and Meni Luke, all of whom have been playing in the club's pathways competitions - either the NSW Cup or Jersey Flegg Cup.

An Eels junior, Spence is versatile in a number of different positions but has primarily played in the dummy-half role over the past couple of years.

Meanwhile, Luke also plays as a hooker and has made 44 total appearances in the NSW Cup (11 during this year's campaign), while Tupou is a back-rower.