Seven years after departing the Super League, former NRL forward Ryan Sutton will make his return to the overseas competition after confirming the next step in his rugby league playing career.

Most recently with the Gold Coast Titans, Sutton has signed a two-year contract with newly promoted Super League outfit Bradford Bulls ahead of the 2026 season - the final year in the deal is an option.

An England 9s international, his return comes after he recently declared that he wanted to return to the NRL one day in the future.

“I'm really excited to be joining the Bradford Bulls. Getting back into Super League is such an exciting time for everyone in the community and I'm really looking forward to being a part of history with this great team," Sutton said upon his arrival.

“I can't wait to get over to England and meet the team, coaches and especially you fans ahead of the 2026 season, I can't wait to get stuck in!”

Departing the NRL, Sutton spent four seasons with the Canberra Raiders (2019-22) before making the switch to the Canterbury Bulldogs (2023-25) and the Gold Coast Titans on a train-and-trial contract.

During this period, he made 88 appearances in first-grade and scored four tries, but continually spent time on the sidelines due to ongoing knee issues which saw him rupture his ACL multiple times.

“After speaking to Ryan on a couple of occasions over the last week I knew he was the perfect fit for the Bulls, he is ultra-competitive, physical and ambitious," Bradford Bulls head coach Kurt Haggerty said.

“He is a massive statement signing for the club. He will bring a wealth of experience and a healthy competitive nature to the team.”