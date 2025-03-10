The South Sydney Rabbitohs will be without winger Tyrone Munro for at least six to eight weeks after injuring his collarbone yet again.

Munro has had a wretched run with injury over the last 12 months, sitting out much of the 2024 season with two seaparate injuries.

Both of those were collarbone fractures, with Munro, despite being in South Sydney's best 17 last year, limited to just four NRL games.

He was then taken from the field during the Round 1 encounter against the Dolphins on Friday evening shortly after halftime in what was the eighth game of an NRL career which also has eight tries to its name, and was later seen in a sling with fears he had re-broken his collarbone.

Those fears have now reportedly been confirmed, with News Corp reporting he will have surgery to repair the injury on Wednesday, and that he will miss six to eight weeks as a result.

It's understood that news came after he visited a specialist on Monday.

South Sydney are skinny on outside backs depth, but off-season signing Fletcher Myers could be viewed as the most likely option to slot onto the wing, with Alex Johnston still not fit and centre Isaiah Tass already being utilised on the wing during Round 1.

Johnston is due back in Round 4, while all five of South Sydney's back five for the NSW Cup on the weekend are not contracted as part of either the Top 30 or development squad and would be unlikely to be turned to for an NRL debut unless the Rabbitohs become desperate.

Munro joins Latrell Mitchell and Cameron Murray on the sidelins as the big names to miss the start of 2025 alongside Johnston for Wayne Bennett's Rabbitohs, who defeated the Dolphins a narrow encounter to put two competition points on the board in a game that was moved from Brisbane to Sydney during the week due to now ex-Cyclone Alfred.

The winger is due to now miss games against the St George Illawarra Dragons, Cronulla Sharks, Penrith Panthers, Sydney Roosters, North Queensland Cowboys and Canterbury Bulldogs, with a potential return somewhere between Round 8 and 10 as the Maroubra-based club clash with the Melbourne Storm, Newcastle Knights and Brisbane Broncos.