Parramatta's already interrupted campaign has copped another blow, with the club confirming a series of fresh and lingering injuries ahead of their Round 16 clash against the Titans.

Halfback Mitch Moses will miss up to six weeks after suffering a calf strain while in State of Origin camp, halting his momentum just weeks after returning from a fractured foot.

The club also revealed that forward Luca Moretti is facing four to six weeks on the sidelines after sustaining a syndesmosis injury during the Eels' Round 15 loss to Penrith.

The versatile middle forward has been a bright spot in an otherwise turbulent season for Parramatta and his absence adds to the growing list of unavailable forwards.

Outside back Richard Penisini remains in doubt after undergoing surgery on a broken hand sustained during NSW Cup duties in Round 14.

He is awaiting further specialist advice before a timeline can be confirmed.

The Eels are hopeful he can return during the second half of the season but have listed his return date as indefinite for now.

Among the longer-term casualties is Arthur Miller-Stephen, who has been ruled out for the remainder of the year due to a knee injury.

Ryan Matterson continues to recover from a spinal issue but has not yet been given a clear return window.

Parramatta's depth will be further tested in the coming rounds with several other players also managing medium-term injuries.

Bailey Simonsson (foot), Sam Tuivaiti (ankle) and Jake Tago (hip) are all aiming to return around Round 19 or 20, while Will Latu is expected back as early as Round 17 from a medial ligament injury.