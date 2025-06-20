After 16 months of tension and feuding, Ezra Mam and Spencer Leniu have officially patched up their differences over their racial dispute last year, for all to see.

Following the QLD Maroons' win on Wednesday night, Leniu and Mam shared a tight embrace and an exchange of kind words on the field, ending a long-lasting feud between the two.

The pair were involved in a racially charged argument in last year's Vegas clash, where Leniu labelled Mam a "monkey" in an on-field altercation.

The Sydney Roosters forward was banned for eight weeks for the racial slur towards the Brisbane Broncos star.

Mam touched on how important the reconciliation was to him, and that he holds no hard feelings.

“It's great that me and Spencer got the chance to see each other face to face last night,” the Maroons' 18th man told The Sydney Morning Herald.

“As for the racial vilification issue, that's in the past now. We've moved forward.

"The story in the media that said I thought I was being booed at Brookvale because of this issue is not true.

"I understand the situation and why that happened and will continue to work on being a better person and making the right choices.”

The two Origin stars have been involved in their fair share of controversy over the last season or two. However, this moment between Leniu and Mam speaks to how far they've both come in maturity and respect.