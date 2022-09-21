While a career-best season can create a host of opportunities and rewards for young NRL players, for Canberra Raiders outside back Sebastian Kris, a remarkable campaign has forced him to choose his international allegiance.

After a breakthrough campaign that saw him finish with a career-best 14 tries from 20 appearances and tie with Hudson Young as the club’s top try-scorer, Kris received a call from New Zealand coach Michael Maguire, asking where his loyalties lay ahead of the World Cup.

Kris has both New Zealand and Torres Strait Islander heritage, which makes him eligible to represent Australia or New Zealand. After a chat with his coach, senior players and – most importantly – his mum, Kris had some welcome news for Maguire.

Kris is now one of six Canberra players named by Maguire for the upcoming tournament, and he’s champing at the bit to make the most of the opportunity.

“It was a good thing for me I was named in the squad,” Kris told the Canberra Times.

“I’ve always looked up to my mum and she’s from New Zealand. I’ve always been proud of that part of who I am.

“It wasn’t an easy choice, but it was the right one for me and I’m sticking with it.

“I did talk to a few of the older (Raiders players) and ‘Stick’ (coach Ricky Stuart) about their opinion. I took that all in and came to the decision that it’s good for my career, my learning, to make the most of this opportunity.”

Kris has stepped up massively this year in the absence of Raiders club icon Jarrod Croker, and his efforts haven’t gone unnoticed by his teammates.

“Seb is a freak. He’s had a great year,” said Jack Wighton.

“I’ve got a lot of respect for him, I’m very proud of him.”

“He was tossing up (about his Test future), he had a few chats with me about what to do and he’s gone with his heart. I’m excited for him.”

Kris will join fellow Raiders Josh Papalii, Corey Harawira-Naera, Jordan Rapana, Joseph Tapine, Matthew Timoko and outgoing fullback Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad in Maguire's squad for the tournament.

Maguire's team kick off their World Cup campaign against Lebanon in Warrington on October 16.