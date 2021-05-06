Melbourne Storm super coach Craig Bellamy remains ‘interested’ in moving to the Cronulla Sharks in a director of coaching role, per Channel 9‘s Danny Weidler.

Bellamy’s future remains up in the air, who is in the final year of his deal with the Storm amid links to the Sharks and Broncos in director roles.

A report from The Australian’s Brent Read last week alleged that Bellamy was on the cusp of turning his back on rival offers to re-sign with the Storm for another 12 months.

However, Bellamy told Weidler on Wednesday “I’m still interested” in the Sharks role.

The 61-year old’s family is based in southern Queensland, where he may yet have a temptation to move to.

He told The Daily Telegraph earlier this week that his future is far from set in stone.

“I’d rather pull up a year early than go a year late,” Bellamy said.

“I’d hate to keep going and then be half-interested and not do my job properly.”

The triple-premiership coach added that he would not want to stay on at Melbourne if his heart was not in it.

“I expect everybody else to do their job properly — that works for us — and I’ve got to be doing that too. That’s the thing I don’t want to do.”

Bellamy has coached the Storm in 484 games since taking over the top job in 2003, boasting a 70 per cent winning percentage over that period.