Melbourne Storm coach Craig Bellamy has been tipped to extend his stay in the coaches box for a further 12 months, with a new deal reportedly “a matter of days” away.

As first reported by journalist Brent Read, the Storm supercoach is set to turn down offers of a directing role at interstate clubs to potentially add to his illustrious trophy cabinet in Victoria.

Past reports have linked Brisbane and Cronulla to the 61-year-old, while an expected second Brisbane side would also be pressing to lure the three-time premiership coach.

Speaking on Triple M, Read revealed Bellamy is nearing a new one-year deal, while gave updates on the Broncos and Sharks’ chase.

“We’re very close… I think this decision will be a matter of days, not weeks,” Read said.

“I think the expectation is that Craig will stay in Melbourne, coach for another year and then fade away into a background role.