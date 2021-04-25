TOWNSVILLE, AUSTRALIA - MAY 25: Storm coach Craig Bellamy looks on before the start of the round 12 NRL match between the North Queensland Cowboys and the Melbourne Storm at 1300SMILES Stadium on May 25, 2018 in Townsville, Australia. (Photo by Ian Hitchcock/Getty Images)

Melbourne Storm coach Craig Bellamy has been tipped to extend his stay in the coaches box for a further 12 months, with a new deal reportedly “a matter of days” away.

As first reported by journalist Brent Read, the Storm supercoach is set to turn down offers of a directing role at interstate clubs to potentially add to his illustrious trophy cabinet in Victoria.

Past reports have linked Brisbane and Cronulla to the 61-year-old, while an expected second Brisbane side would also be pressing to lure the three-time premiership coach.

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA – SEPTEMBER 28: Storm coach Craig Bellamy (L) talks with John Ribot during a Melbourne Storm NRL training session at AAMI Park on September 28, 2016 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Michael Dodge/Getty Images)

Speaking on Triple M, Read revealed Bellamy is nearing a new one-year deal, while gave updates on the Broncos and Sharks’ chase.

“We’re very close… I think this decision will be a matter of days, not weeks,” Read said.

“I think the expectation is that Craig will stay in Melbourne, coach for another year and then fade away into a background role.

“I spoke to Melbourne people on Friday and they say the decision is imminent.

“I think Brisbane have basically given up hope on getting Craig. Cronulla are still in the mix, but I believe he will stay for one more year at the Storm.”

The implications of Bellamy signing on for the 2022 season would have a large impact on the player market.
Reports earlier this month suggested that Queensland flyer Xavier Coates is holding out on contract discussions with the Broncos and could be keen to first understand where Bellamy would be residing next season before making a call on his own movements.
NRL Rd 10 - Tigers v Broncos
SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA – JULY 17: Xavier Coates of the Broncos looks dejected during the round 10 NRL match between the Wests Tigers and the Brisbane Broncos at Leichhardt Oval on July 17, 2020 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images)
Storm hooker Brandon Smith has also flagged in the past that Bellamy’s decision would have a large bearing on his own decisions for the future.