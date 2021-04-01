Broncos winger Xavier Coates holding out on contract offer amid rival interest

Broncos winger Xavier Coates is reportedly waiting out to hear back from Storm coach Craig Bellamy before making a call on his playing future, despite Brisbane upgrading their contract offer.

The 20-year-old is currently on the radar of the Storm and Titans, with the two clubs understood to have tabled two and three-year deals respectively, according to NRL.com’s Dan Walsh.

Coates and Bellamy held discussions in the off-season, with talks surrounding the future plans for both parties.

“It’s nice to know a club as great as Melbourne have interest in me, but to be honest, my No.1 priority is the Broncos,” Coates told The Courier Mail last month.

“I was talking to Craig about what he was thinking and everything came out in the media. Someone took a photo of us and it all blew up, which I didn’t expect. It wasn’t anything major. I wanted to see what his plans were because, yes, I’m off-contract.

“You have to keep your options open, but my preference is to stay at the Broncos.”

Coates has continued to leave said options open, with NRL.com’s report suggesting the Papua New Guinea-born winger is waiting out to know where Bellamy’s future lies before making a call on his own path.

Bellamy has been tipped to take on a directing role at Melbourne from the 2022 season should he call-time on his illustrious career.

A similar role at Red Hill has also been discussed, with the premiership coach potentially looking to work with Broncos gaffer Kevin Walters from next season.

Coates would shape as a formidable replacement to the departing Josh Addo-Carr, who will leave for Belmore at the end of the season after signing a four-year deal with the Bulldogs in December.

The pair of Origin flyers will meet on Good Friday as the Broncos travel to AAMI Park to take on the reigning premiers, with both clubs sitting 1-2 to start their 2021 campaigns.