The NRL is investigating potential COVID protocol breaches from four players who attended Wednesday night’s boxing match between Tim Tszyu and Dennis Hogan in Newcastle.

The Daily Telegraph reports that Wests Tigers’ James Roberts, an unknown player from a Sydney club and Rabbitohs duo Cody Walker and Latrell Mitchell are the players under the microscope.

The NRL reportedly sent an email to clubs on Wednesday afternoon warning players against attending the fight, while Rabbitohs players were given special dispensation to attend to part of Tszyu’s entourage.

However, the South Sydney boys were told to maintain social distancing and wear a face mask – rules which were believed to be breached by Roberts.

The flyer was reportedly spotted sitting in the general public and not wearing a mask.

MORE TO COME.