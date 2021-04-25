Brisbane Broncos halfback Tom Dearden has reportedly signed with North Queensland.

According to The Daily Telegraph’s Phil Rothfield, the Cowboys are understood to have secured Dearden’s signature after a long spell of speculation between the two parties.

The 20-year-old will join Cronulla playmaker Chad Townsend in Townsville for the 2022 season, with Kevin Walters set to turn his attention to the open market in hope of fixing his current halves partnership problems.

Hearing Tom Dearden has officially signed with the Cowboys — BUZZ ROTHFIELD (@BuzzRothfield) April 25, 2021

The Cowboys have been keen to add to their half stocks for the future with Michael Morgan announcing his retirement earlier this month and Jake Clifford set for a move to Newcastle at season’s end.

Dearden has looked to secure his place in Walters’ starting side after beginning the 2021 season in the reserves, with high-priced five-eighth Anthony Milford currently the unfavoured figure at Red Hill, featuring in the QLD Cup over the past fortnight.

The Broncos have been closely linked to off-contract halfbacks Adam Reynolds and Mitch Moses, with Dearden and Townsend seen as the first dominoes to fall in what will be a busy market for those in the No.7 jumper.