Tiger-turned-Bronco Jock Madden is ready to place the heat on starting halves pair Adam Reynolds and Ezra Mam as he eyes a starting role under Kevin Walters for 2023.

Madden made the move north to Red Hill ahead of this season to add depth to Walters' playmaking stocks as Brisbane plan a return to the top eight.

The 22-year-old, who managed 17 appearances for the Wests Tigers across two seasons at Concord, pulled on the No.7 jumper for the Broncos in Saturday night's pre-season clash with North Queensland in the absence of Reynolds, who is sidelined with a back injury.

The veteran halfback is expected to be fit for the opening round of the NRL season when the Broncos lock horns with reigning premiers Penrith next month, likely meaning Madden return to a reinforcement role.

But should Reynolds fail to pass fitness tests in time for the Broncos' season opener, Walters will have an eager Madden to unleash for his Brisbane debut.

"One hundred per cent I would be (ready)," Madden told AAP.

"I have done the hard work at training, I have had the experience of playing NRL the last few years so I'm ready to go if required.:

"I just have to keep playing good football, keep asking questions and control what I can control. Embed from Getty Images

"Kevvie (Walters) will do his selections for the team and what's right."

While looking to compete with Reynolds for the starting halfback duties, Madden has looked to learn from one of this century's best playmakers in his short time in Queensland.

With Reynolds nearing the end of his time in the NRL, Madden will hope the former Rabbitoh's tutelage will have him seen as the ideal successor.

"The seven is a big job for the Broncos," he said.

"Alfie (Allan Langer), Reyno...they have all played there so I just wanted to go out there and do my job and do what I do best.

"(Reynolds) has been really good. He had a chat to me before the game and he said to just go and have fun and enjoy it.

"He has that confidence in me, so learning from him day in, day out and watching him go about his business as well is really good." With injuries often hampering Reynolds through the course of his maiden season with the Broncos last year, coupled with the raw development of Mam, Madden is sure to be in line for a halfback stint sometime this season. The Broncos will travel to BlueBet Stadium to commence their new campaign on March 3 before facing the Cowboys the following week for their first home game of the season. Should Madden find himself in the selection mix for the opening rounds of the season, the young playmaker could suit up against his old side in Round 5 when the Tigers make the trip to Lang Park.