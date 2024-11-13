James Tedesco isn't ready to step away from rugby league, even though he missed selection for the Pacific Championships.

At 31, the Roosters fullback has enjoyed a successful career but has recently faced challenges, including being left out of both the NSW Blues State of Origin team and the Australian Kangaroos squad.

Rising Penrith Panthers star Dylan Edwards has claimed the fullback spot for both the Origin side and the Kangaroos, edging out Tedesco.

Despite these setbacks, Tedesco is staying positive and using this as motivation for next season.

He told NRL Media, “[The break] was good, I'll take it as a positive. I got time to spend with my family, relax and rest up. My body and mind feel really good, and I'm in a great headspace.”

He acknowledged the physical and mental toll of the Origin period, noting that this time off has given him a rare chance to fully recharge, potentially extending his career.

Debuting in 2012 for the Wests Tigers, Tedesco has played 251 NRL games and is known as one of the game's elite fullbacks.

Meanwhile, Edwards, a vital player for the Panthers, has established himself in high-stakes games, helping Penrith secure three grand final victories.

His stellar performances this year, including a strong showing in Penrith's fourth straight grand final, made him an easy choice for the Kangaroos' fullback role.

In response to missing out, Tedesco delivered one of his best seasons yet, nearly winning the Dally M Medal and leading the Roosters to a preliminary final.

Although he knows retirement is on the horizon, Tedesco is inspired by players like Daly Cherry-Evans and Ben Hunt, who continue to excel in their 30s.

"People want to look at age, but everyone's different,” he said.

“After the year I just had, I know what my body's like and what my work rate is."

Entering the last year of his Roosters contract, Tedesco is confident a new deal will be secured soon.

As the team prepares for 2025, the Roosters will be without longtime players like Jared Waerea-Hargreaves and Luke Keary.

However, Tedesco sees this transition as an opportunity rather than a setback.

"It's not a rebuilding year; it's the start of a new era," he said.

“We're losing some key players, but we still have strong leadership, and it's on us to guide the younger players. I don't have time for a rebuilding year. It's up to us leaders to set the standard.”