Daly Cherry-Evans has had to forewarn the media he won't be answering questions about his future, instead choosing to focus on his milestone 350th NRL game for the Manly Sea Eagles this weekend.

"I'll just start off by saying hopefully we can stay away from the future stuff," Cherry-Evans told the media, prior to his latest press conference.

"I'm not going to answer anything. I understand you might ask, but I'm just not going to answer anything. I want to try to see the focus on this weekend and Manly, and hopefully the celebrations this weekend."

Eyebrows were raised at the beginning of the season when Cherry-Evans announced he would be leaving the Northern Beaches after 15 years.

Since then, it has been a rollercoaster of a season for Manly, who now find themselves set to miss the finals after three straight losses, which followed a mammoth win over the Melbourne Storm.

While this weekend calls for celebration for Cherry-Evans' milestone, it will also decide Manly's season. Currently, they sit tenth on the ladder, four points behind the Roosters in eighth.

The equation is pretty clear: if the Sea Eagles lose and the Roosters win, their season is over.

With a tough fixture against a Dolphins side looking to keep their finals hopes alive, many have already written off Manly. However, according to Cherry-Evans, the club remains hopeful.

"We still have a glimmer of hope, and we're going to hold on to that and hope that comes out through our performance this weekend," said Cherry-Evans.

"When it is all said and done and your season is officially over, it's usually quite difficult to take. But as we mentioned before, there is the slightest of hope, and that is all you need sometimes in footy."