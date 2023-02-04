Payne Haas is as scary as they on the field, but he's opened up away from it as his mother faces years behind bars over a manslaughter case that claimed the lives of three people.

Haas' mother, Uiatu 'Joan' Taufau, was last year locked up after assaulting a security guard on the Gold Coast, however the consequences a more dire after the woman was charged with three counts of manslaughter, one count of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, driving without a license and evading police.

Her Mercedes crossed onto the wrong side of the road during a police chase, resulting in the loss of three lives after crashing head on into another car.

Brisbane granted Haas time away from pre-season training to deal with the magnitude of the incident, with the prop admitting how tough it's been.

"I won't lie and say it's been easy," Haas told The Sydney Morning Herald.

“It's been really tough. I'm lucky I've got a good support network around me, I've got my partner and my daughter.

“I missed the World Cup last year to be with my family. We saw what happened with mum , and my shoulders were busted at the time.

“Just for my head, I thought it was best I stay back in Brisbane and be with my family and look after myself and them.”

“I'm close with mum - I'm a mummy's boy.”

Taufua will face court March 9th, the day before Haas is due to run out for Brisbane's Round 2 clash against the Cowboys.