The Cronulla Sharks have locked up the prize signature of young gun Jesse Colquhorn for the 2023 and 2024 seasons on a new two-year deal as he moves into the club's top 30.

Colquhorn is an Illawarra joiner, but switched to the Sharks and has been a consistent performer for the Newtown Jets at NSW Cup level this season already.

Still eligible for Jersey Flegg, Colquhorn has made the jump up to senior footy, and the two-year deal in the top 30 suggests he may not be all that far away from an NRL debut.

He has been training with the NRL squad on a weekly basis this year, and his performances have only been improving in reserve grade.

“It’s exciting to sign for the next two years at the club. I’ve had to work hard to get to the stage where I am and for it to start paying off its really exciting,” Colquhoun said.

He said that NSW Cup was a step up, but also a great test.

“It’s a step up from Flegg, the first time versing men, you definitely notice the difference in their contact and their strength. So it’s been a good test for me and I’m really enjoying it so far,” Colquhoun added.

The prop, who can also play at lock, spent time on the field in the Sharks' opening trial game this year and is now a clear part of the Sharks' plans moving forward.

The 20-year-old has impressed Cronulla's coaching staff, with his progression rapid up Cronulla's ranks.

He will likely play NSW Cup again this weekend, but has been named on the extended bench for the Sharks ahead of their Round 14 clash against the Warriors in Redcliffe.