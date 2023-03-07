South Sydney skipper Cameron Murray has been linked to a cross-code switch more and more in recent weeks, with Eddie Jones mentioning him by name on multiple occasions.

The Wallabies head coach copped a massive blow earlier in the week after Sydney Roosters outside back Joseph Suaalii activated an option in his contract for the 2024 season, meaning if the 19-year-old does switch codes, it won't be for at least two years.

Jones has a keen interest in NRL stars and is eyeing several for a cross-code switch, but only those genuinely interested in making the move.

He was involved with converting Lote Tuqiri, Wendell Sailor and Mat Rogers in the early 2000s, and is now eyeing the next generation, with Murray a top target.

However, the Rabbitohs' captain is locked up until 2025, and being a lifelong junior yet to lift an NRL premiership, he's going nowhere fast.

“I'm contracted for three years, that's where my focus is, and beyond that, the time will come to think about my future,” Murray told the Herald on Tuesday.

“I haven't heard anything from Eddie. I haven't heard from anyone, really.

“I'm not someone who will say, ‘I'm happy to win a few comps and then go somewhere else'. This club means too much to me to just tick off a few comps and then leave.

“If the time comes and I'm off contract, and I'm negotiating my future, I'll think about it then. I loved school rugby. I'll still watch the big internationals, but I don't want much sport at all.”

Bunnies teammate Lachlan Ilias has a union background of his own, plying his trade at Trinity Grammar through high school before eventually finding a home in Redfern.

The halfback is well aware of how influential his skipper is on the field and off it, and would be more surprised if Jones wasn't chasing the New South Welshman.

“Eddie is trying to target the best players in league, Cam is one of those players, and he could play any position in rugby, except prop,” Ilias told The Sydney Morning Herald.

“But Cam is also one of the faces of this organisation, and I couldn't see him going anywhere. Whatever sport he plays he's good at.”

Regardless of how interested Jones may be, Murray is sill contracted for the next three seasons at Redfern, and won't be going anywhere soon, especially before he lifts a premiership trophy in the cardinal and myrtle.