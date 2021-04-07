Wayne Bennett has ruled out any possible return to the Brisbane Broncos in 2022.

Bennett is in his final year at the South Sydney Rabbitohs and his future has been highly debated.

There has been some rumours that a return to Brisbane meant a return to the Broncos was on the cards, but that now appears unlikely.

The Daily Telegraph have reported that Bennett isn’t ready to let the past go, but he wasn’t going to revisit that past at Red Hill.

“No, I’ve moved on and that is where it is at,” He said.

“And that is where it could it stay as far as I’m concerned.

“I never think about it (the Broncos)- I’ve moved on.”

But he didn’t rule out a move to a possible 17th team in Brisbane in the future.

“I’ve had one phone call about the 17th team and a guy wanted to know if I was interested in coaching them,” Bennett said.

“And I said at this point in time I would be if something becomes available.”

While Bennett won’t be at Souths next season, exactly where he is and what he does there remains the great unknown.

Bennett didn’t say he was in or out but crucially refused to rule out the idea of him coaching next season.

“I may be employed in coaching still,” he said about coaching in 2022.

“If there is a new franchise they will be looking to buy players and have things to set up.”

Bennett gave a simple answer when asked why he is interested in heading up a new franchise given his age and experience.

“I love what I do and I think I can make a contribution,” he said.

“But I’ll keep an eye on everything. I have no commitments to anyone.”