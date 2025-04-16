Queensland Rugby League boss Ben Ikin has urged the NRL to implement a “declare once and stick to it” policy for international eligibility, as the ongoing tug-of-war between tier-one and tier-two nations threatens to blur the lines between Test footy and State of Origin.

With Tino Fa'asuamaleaui being courted by Samoa for a potential return at this year's Pacific Championships and Payne Haas reportedly not far behind, Ikin has flagged the current rules as unsustainable, arguing that players should be required to lock in their international allegiance early in their careers and live with the consequences.

“At the start of his journey, if he feels because of his heritage, he wants to play for Queensland and Samoa, then that's the choice you make, and once you make it, it's done,” Ikin said, speaking with Newscorp.

“I think that's the part that needs to be tightened up.”

Under current rules, players like Fa'asuamaleaui can represent Australia in tier-one Test matches while remaining eligible for Queensland, and still retain the option of switching to a tier-two nation such as Samoa.

Ikin believes that flexibility, though well-intentioned to strengthen emerging nations, has muddied the waters.

“So if you are on your way into your first NRL contract and you qualify for NSW or Queensland, you can tick that box,” he said.

“But if you choose to play for Samoa or Tonga or Australia, it has to happen at the start of your NRL journey. And then once you choose who you play for internationally, you can't change.”

Ikin made clear that he supports the ongoing model of allowing tier-two players to participate in Origin.

In his view, Origin eligibility and international selection should be treated as separate discussions.

“I think the two are almost mutually exclusive,” he said.

“Where it gets a bit messy is where you could play for Australia and a tier-two nation.”

Using the example of Maroons legend Petero Civoniceva, Ikin showed how players with genuine ties to both Origin and their heritage nations can give everything to both without switching between tier-one jerseys.

“There are guys who are passionate about the Queensland Maroons and Fiji,” Ikin said.

“Petero Civoniceva is a classic example. He would go to war for both sides.”

The debate comes as the Maroons prepare for their 2025 Origin campaign with a regional focus, announcing Gympie (the hometown of Fa'asuamaleaui) as the location for this year's fan day ahead of Game Two.

The decision follows the success of last year's Toowoomba visit and will see Maroons players engage with junior footy players in the region before heading to their new camp base on the Sunshine Coast.

Coach Billy Slater welcomed the move, saying it builds long-term bonds between the team and regional fans.

“The Queensland rugby league team is an inspiration to so many people,” Slater said.

“We saw what it meant to the people of Toowoomba during last year's fan day and we would all love to see a repeat of those scenes in Gympie.”

“I know we will get a lot out of it as a group, and if recent events like this are a guide, it will have a significant impact on the local community for many years to come.”