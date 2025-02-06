Nicho Hynes' Origin journey has been a shaky one, to say the least, with the superstar halfback moving from unlikely NSW centre to unwanted bench utility in the space of two seasons.

Hynes is the heart and soul of the Cronulla Sharks, controlling and elevating his side whenever he's on the pitch. With a Dally M medal and multiple finals appearances under his belt, one would only assume a successful Origin career was on the horizon for the 28-year-old.

While this still could be the case, his current representative trajectory is looking bleak, with Laurie Daley delivering another blow to the halfback's Origin hopes.

Daley put together a meet and greet in Sydney last weekend, which featured NSW stars Nathan Cleary, Mitchell Moses, Tom Trbojevic, and 25 others.

Hynes would be forgiven for feeling bitter after being left out; however, he insists there's no bad blood following the snub.

"Nah, I haven't spoken to him [Daley], and I'm not bothered," Hynes told Wide World of Sports on Wednesday.

He went even further to claim that the Blues are the last thing on his mind, with his sights set firmly on success with the Cronulla Sharks.

"I'm in a happy place. I just want to make sure the Sharks are in a position to be winning a premiership, and that's all I really care about ... I just want to go out there and play footy and be a happy man."

Hynes has solidified himself as the Sharks main man, which is why his constant Blues snubs have come to the shock of fans. While he remained firm in his nonchalant attitude, he conceded he was looking at the situation from a realistic perspective rather than a hopeful one.

"It's out of my control. They didn't want me there; I'm not there. If they wanted me there, I'd be there. I'm a realist, and this is how it is."

When the conversation shifted to incoming Blues coach Laurie Daley, Hynes revealed he was not contacted about missing the event.

"If he wanted to pick up a phone and have a chat to me about it [not being invited to the meet-and-greet], then he could have".

When asked about the former Storm utility's absence from the event, Daley remained firm on his stance and discussed how it would affect the Blues 2025 campaign.

"Nothing is locked in now, it's too early, we could easily pick a player that isn't in this 28 because in reality we could pick 50 players to come in," Daley admitted, per News Corp.

"Last year there were a number of players that weren't in the original squad that ended up playing in the series. I can give you three examples in Mitch Barnett, Connor Watson [and] Angus Crichton, that didn't make the initial squad but ended up making the team.

"If you're playing well, you'll be considered."

While Hynes' snubbing may have come as a disappointment to NRL fans, the Sharks star was more optimistic.

"I got to train for the Sharks [on Saturday]," he said. "We had a good training session."

The Sharks look set to contend for a premiership this season, and with Addin Fonua-Blake joining the ranks and the Blues inadvertently lighting a fire under a focused Nicho Hynes, Cronulla fans should get excited.