The St George Illawarra Dragons are a club entering 2023 under an almighty amount of pressure following yet another poor campaign.

The club has barely tasted success since Wayne Bennett departed at the end of 2011, cycling through stints of being in the top eight, but mainly sitting well outside of it.

The fact remains they have played in the finals just a handful of times in the last decade, and have one of the NRL's poorest records when it comes to success over the long-term period.

They have been through a number of coaching options too, and Anthony Griffin could be the latest unless the Red V find a way to turn things around in 2023.

Despite their continued struggles, the simple fact is that the Dragons have not recruited well this off-season. In fact, it could be argued they have barely recruited at all.

Only one player out of their arrivals will be guaranteed a spot in the best 17, and while there is plenty of youthful talent at the club, the wait for those players to hit anything near their potential goes on.

So, if the Dragons could steal anyone in the NRL, with no salary cap or contractual implications for the 2023 season, who would it be?

Current squad

Talatau Amone, Jack Bird, Billy Burns, Jack de Belin, Mathew Feagai, Max Feagai, Tyrell Fuimaono, Ben Hunt, Jaiyden Hunt, Josh Kerr, Blake Lawrie, Jacob Liddle, Zac Lomax, Nick Lui-Toso, Moses Mbye, Tautau Moga, Francis Molo, Michael Molo, Ben Murdoch-Masila, Zane Musgrove, Cody Ramsey, Mikaele Ravalawa, Tyrell Sloan, Jaydn Su'A, Moses Suli, Jayden Sullivan, Aaron Woods

Analysis

It's fairly clear that the Dragons' backline is a lot stronger than the forward pack, and that's without even taking into account the potential of some of the players in the starting back seven.

Ben Hunt is the clear best player at the Red V. While other clubs could have a battle working out their most important, there is no debate at the Dragons.

Hunt will wear the number seven, and if he is injured for any length of time, good luck to the club, because they were woeful when forced to play without him last year.

He is likely to be joined in the halves by Jayden Sullivan, although Talatau Amone held the spot last year. A strong season was enjoyed by Amone, but he is currently caught up in an alleged off-field incident.

Sullivan has struggled to live up to his hype thus far, but a prolonged opportunity in first grade could be what he needs. Jack Bird is likely to be the backup choice, although is far better off starting at lock.

At fullback, Cody Ramsey will get first opportunity provided he is fit after a strong 2022 campaign, with Tyrell Sloan and utility Jack Bird once again providing backup.

On the wings, Mikaele Ravalawa will look to continue his improvement, while the Feagai brothers could fight for the other spot against the loser of the fullback battle.

The centre combination is among the strongest areas in the Dragons' outfit, with both Zac Lomax and Moses Suli automatic inclusions in this side, and likely a lot of sides around the competition.

The forwards are where the Dragons fell down quite substantially last year, and will be aiming to avoid a repeat.

Jacob Liddle slots straight into the hooker position following his switch from the Wests Tigers, while, as mentioned, Bird should line up at lock.

That leaves Blake Lawrie to partner Jack de Belin in the front row, while Jaydn Su'A is the first-picked second-rower. Tyrell Fuimaono and Billy Burns are likely to fight it out for the other second-row position, and it becomes evident just how quickly the Dragons' depth drops off.

Moses Mbye will be the utility off the bench, with the likes of Aaron Woods, the loser of Burns and Fuimaono, Zane Musgrove, Josh Kerr, Francis and Michael Molo, and QLD Cup arrival Nick Lui-Toso to fight it out for spots off the bench.

Options to steal

Option 1: Patrick Carrigan (Brisbane Broncos)

The Dragons urgently need a forward leader in the middle third who can play big minutes, and there are few better in the competition right now than Broncos' star Patrick Carrigan.

A workhorse at Red Hill, Carrigan's absence in the second half of 2022 when he was out suspended was the key catalyst behind Kevin Walters' side diminishing from the top four to missing the finals in the space of seven weeks.

The star forward would be exactly what the Dragons are looking for, either allowing one of de Belin or Lawrie to play from the bench, or starting at lock and shifting Bird either to the second row or halves.

PATRICK CARRIGAN

Lock Broncos 2022 SEASON AVG 1.4

Offloads 0.1

Try Assists 33.7

Tackles Made

Option 2: Angus Crichton (Sydney Roosters)

It's quite clear that the Dragons are lacking in the second-row. Jaydn Su'A is close to an Origin-calibre player, but on the other side of the park, both Fuimaono and Burns have struggled to live up to the standards which should not only be expected, but demanded of them.

Both players are solid bench or back-up depth options, as was the now departed Jack Gosiewski who has joined the North Queensland Cowboys during the off-season, but neither should be used in a starting role as part of a club's best 17.

That said, Angus Crichton is a forward who has mountains of experience, does the job on a consistent basis and would form an excellent combination with Ben Hunt and the Dragons' other creative players.

ANGUS CRICHTON

Second-row Roosters 2022 SEASON AVG 27.5

Tackles Made 0.3

Tries 2.3

Tackle Breaks

Option 3: Jeremiah Nanai (North Queensland Cowboys)

At the other end of the experience scale is Jeremiah Nanai.

Nanai had his first full season in first-grade during the 2022 campaign, but immediately became one of the game's best edge forwards.

He will continue that in 2023 at the Cowboys with his try-scoring, tackle-breaking and all-round smarts, although his defence needs work.

It's that which leaves this the ball in Crichton's court if the Dragons were to bring in a second row. Experience and defence are two factors the Dragons desperately need.

JEREMIAH NANAI

Second-row Cowboys 2022 SEASON AVG 27.3

Tackles Made 0.7

Tries 1.5

Tackle Breaks

Option 4: Josh Papalii (Canberra Raiders)

Speaking of experience, and it doesn't get much better than Canberra Raiders' enforcer Josh Papalii.

The powerhouse prop is an Origin-level competitor and still one of the best in the game, finishing the 2022 season on fire.

In a Canberra system with Joseph Tapine, there is little doubt the duo make one of the game's strongest middle-third combinations, and bringing that to the Dragons would prove valuable for Anthony Griffin and his struggling club.

JOSH PAPALII

Prop Raiders 2022 SEASON AVG 116.6

All Run Metres 0.1

Tries 3

Tackle Breaks

The verdict

The Dragons need experience in the middle, which probably rules Nanai out at the very least.

A second-row spot is one they badly need to fill, and have less depth in given the fact that the Molo brothers both sit outside the starting 13.

That, by process of elimination, means Angus Crichton would be the ideal player to head to the Dragons, but make no mistake, any of these four options would be well worth signing.

Angus Crichton.