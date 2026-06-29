The Brisbane Broncos are working their way through a horror losing streak that could see the defending premiers miss the finals in 2026.

There is little doubt the Broncos came into the season with high expectations, but they haven't quite played to them.

A decent enough start has given way to dreadful form, with the Red Hill-based club now looking at 2027 rather than 2026 as their most likely next finals appearance.

But what exactly will they look like in 2027?

There are still some key recruitment decisions to make, the Payne Haas departure to deal with and big questions around their spine.

Here is the Broncos' state of play for 2027.

Confirmed signings

Mitch Barnett, Patrick Carrigan, Phillip Coates, Tom Duffy, Dane Gagai, Ben Hunt, Corey Jensen, Josiah Karapani, Ezra Mam, Deine Mariner, Blake Mozer, Cory Paix, Jonah Pezet, Brendan Piakura, Jordan Riki, Preston Riki, Va'a Semu, Kotoni Staggs, Ben Talty, Aublix Tawha, Antonio Vehoeven, Reece Walsh, Xavier Willison

Spots left: 7

The Broncos are relatively well set for 2027 with just seven spots left.

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The recent signing of Dane Gagai has fixed one of the more yawning gaps for the club in their backline depth, while Mitch Barnett is the other key arrival, with Jonah Pezet's acquisition suddenly looking like a move fraught with danger.

They are well stocked in the halves and spine, while the forward pack has strong names around it.

It's a fairly solid and stable squad, although that in itself raises questions given their horror form line over the last two months.

Given they have seven spots left though, there isn't a whole heap of salary to go with it and they will need to be frugal in what they do on the open market.

Confirmed departures

Grant Anderson, Jesse Arthars, Payne Haas, Adam Reynolds

The Broncos have four confirmed departures at this stage, with two of them being among their best.

Veteran halfback Adam Reynolds is retiring in a decision that probably had to happen given his injury issues, while Payne Haas heads to the South Sydney Rabbitohs in a move that frees up some salary, but does rob the club of the game's best prop.

Mitch Barnett replaces him, and Xavier Willison will be expected to step up, but they could still be missing something given Corey Jesen's lack of guarantee to get back on the field. Benjamin Te Kura, currently on trial with the NFL, could also exit.

They are also short in the outside backs moving forward with Grant Anderson and Jesse Arthars heading for the exit gates, although the arrival of Dane Gagai helps.

Off-contract decisions

Jack Gosiewski, Delouise Hoeter, Jaiyden Hunt, Josh Rogers, Billy Walters

Given the Broncos have so many dummy halves already signed in Hunt, Paix, Mozer and Cameron Bukowski (development), there are real question marks around the future of Billy Walters.

He acknowledged contract talks are underway recently, but refused to provide any guarantees over whether he would stay.

It may well not be in the club's best interests to retain him either as they try to balance their Top 30 and find minutes for their youngsters.

You'd expect Rogers and Hoeter to re-sign given they sit as back-up options, know their roles within the squad, and come cheap.

The jury is far more out on Jaiyden Hunt and Jack Gosiewski. Both are cheap enough and the club could go either way. Regardless, neither would be in the best 19 come Round 1 next year.

What they still need

With Cameron Bukowski not officially recorded in the Top 30 yet, and some re-signings to happen, the Broncos very likely only have a spot or two left for next year.

Given the departure of Haas and some of that money still being outstanding, they could probably target a solid depth signing or two with experience.

What is clear, when the rule is run over their squad for next year, is that they are probably still a middle and edge forward short for a bench spot.

Again, there isn't a whole lot of money in the cap, but the twoplayers they could well target to head to the River City in 2027 are Samuel Hughes from the Bulldogs, who has fallen right down the pecking order for big minutes at Belmore, and Luciano Leilua from the Dragons who they have already been linked to.

Leilua would certainly slot onto the bench, while Hughes would likely battle with Ben Talty for the final bench spot in the engine room.

They could also do with an outside back, but it's hard to see them targeting anyone from outside the club with what's left on the open market, so anticipate some more junior promotions in that space.

The best-case scenario

1. Reece Walsh

2. Deine Mariner

3. Kotoni Staggs

4. Dane Gagai

5. Josiah Karapani

6. Ezra Mam

7. Jonah Pezet

8. Mitch Barnett

9. Cory Paix

10. Xavier Willison

11. Jordan Riki

12. Brendan Piakura

13. Patrick Carrigan

Interchange

14. Ben Hunt

15. Corey Jensen

16. Luciano Leilua*

17. Ben Talty

18. Antonio Verhoeven

19. Tom Duffy

Rest of squad

20. Sam Hughes*

21. Benjamin Te Kura

22. Preston Riki

23. Blake Mozer

24. Va'a Semu

25. Phillip Coates

26. Aublix Tawha

27. Cameron Bukowski*

28. Delouise Hoeter*

29. Jaiyden Hunt*

30. Josh Rogers*

* - Not currently signed.