Kangaroos coach Kevin Walters has officially announced his squad to take on England in the third Ashes Test.

With it being a dead rubber, many were expecting Walters to give a run to those who have been sitting on the sidelines so far.

However, the 58-year-old opted for an almost identical lineup, looking to secure a clean sweep series victory.

Isaah Yeo was the only change, named to return in the number 13 jersey at the cost of Lindsay Smith, who was named on the extended bench.

When asked for his thoughts on the team list, Yeo could see both sides of the argument.

"It was just, bit of a reward for the boys who have been in there," Yeo told the Sydney Morning Herald.

"You never want to give away your jersey, but on the flip side is you'd love to give the boys who haven't played an opportunity because they've been fantastic for us.

"I think there was a fair bit of swinging both ways but in the end we're all in on this. We want to try and make it 3-0, that's really important for this group."

Mitchell Moses shared the same sentiment despite missing out on a start.

"I feel like if I was in that position I wouldn't want to give up my spot either. You have to put the team first and the country first. I think that's what we've done well as emus." Moses also told the Sydney Morning Herald.

Similarly, Dylan Edwards, who lost his starting spot to Reece Walsh, felt like he hadn't earned his spot.

"You obviously want to wear the jersey, but you want to earn it as well," Edwards said to the Sydney Morning Herald.

"The boys that are in the jersey at the moment have definitely earned the right to continue playing. For me personally, you want to earn it, you don't just want to be given it."

The match kicks off this Sunday at 1:30am (AEST), or 2:30pm (GMT) on Saturday for those in England.