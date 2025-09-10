When the Cronulla Sharks won the Grand Final in 2016, Blayke Brailey was behind the goal posts, celebrating the premiership victory with his family.\r\n\r\nDefying all odds, the Sharks had a miraculous post-season that year, defeating the Canberra Raiders, North Queensland Cowboys and Melbourne Storm en route to claiming their maiden NRL title - 50 seasons after entering the competition in 1967.\r\n\r\nLed by Paul Gallen, Luke Lewis and Ben Barba, it marked the most significant moment in the club's history, having previously lost grand finals in 1973, 1978 and 1997.\r\n\r\nNine years on, the club's newly-appointed skipper, Blayke Brailey, is now looking to lead them to their second-ever title after securing his long-term future with the club until the end of the decade.\r\n\r\n"I was behind the goal post when Andrew (Fifita) scored that try. I was there with my family," said Brailey, who reminisced about watching the 2016 NRL Grand Final.\r\n\r\n"We're obviously really proud Shark supporters, and I was there with my three brothers.\r\n\r\n"We stayed at the end to watch Gal (Paul Gallen) lift that trophy, and then we drove straight down to Cronulla and saw the road shut down and the buzz around the community.\r\n\r\n"It was a really special moment and a long time coming for a lot of loyal fans that have supported Sharks from the start when they first came in. I want that moment again and I can't wait for that day to come."\r\n\r\n[caption id="attachment_207958" align="alignnone" width="696"] SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - MARCH 31: Blayke Brailey of the Sharks celebrates scoring a try during the round four NRL match between Cronulla Sharks and Canberra Raiders at PointsBet Stadium, on March 31, 2024, in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Cameron Spencer\/Getty Images)[\/caption]\r\n\r\nHowever, before the Sharks can think about lifting the premiership, they will first have to get past the Sydney Roosters on Saturday night in a rematch of the game that took place between the two sides in the 2023 NRL Finals series, where it was the Tricolours who had the last laugh.\r\n\r\nDespite losing both their centres in Joseph Suaalii and Joseph Manu to injury and fullback James Tedesco being sent to the sin-bin, the Roosters managed to claw their way back into the contest before a Sam Walker field-goal cemented the one-point win.\r\n\r\n"That was tough. I remember that was Wade's [Wayde Graham] last game and we lost by a field goal, which was never easy," Brailey said.\r\n\r\n"You never want to lose a game, but to be so close and to lose by one point was really tough, and being back home hopefully we can perform better, defend better and play better."\r\n\r\n[caption id="attachment_208947" align="alignnone" width="696"] SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - MAY 23: Blayke Brailey looks on during a New South Wales Blues State of Origin training session at Coogee Oval on May 23, 2023 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Mark Kolbe\/Getty Images)[\/caption]\r\n\r\nNamed at dummy-half in Zero Tackle's 2025 NRL MVP Team of the Year, Brailey has been in outstanding form over the past two months, which was kick-started in the club's victory against the Roosters in Round 20.\r\n\r\nTaking his game to new heights, he has been able to unlock more of a running game this season, allowing him to provide 14 try assists and 11 line-break assists from the middle of the ruck.\r\n\r\nWith multiple players and critics calling for him to be in the State of Origin conversation in 2026, there is no better way for him to showcase his ability than during the 2025 NRL Finals, competing against the best of the best.\r\n\r\n"I was probably passing too much, and we were going sideways. Fitzy's always into me about running and taking the quickest avenue to take metres, which is straight off the ruck," Brailey said.\r\n\r\n"I was seeing the game really clearly, and I still am seeing the game clearly, so hopefully I can bring that on Saturday."