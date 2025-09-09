The NRL regular season is over, and while the finals are around the corner, it's worth a quick look back at the year that was.

Every week this year, Zero Tackle's team of founder Matt Clements, writers Ethan Lee Chalk and Dan Nichols, and myself as editor have assigned votes to every game of the season on a 5-4-3-2-1 basis.

While James Tedesco was the runaway winner by a staggering 60 votes, and the top 10 came down to the wire, we can now reveal our MVP team of the year from the 2025 regular season.

The qualification for this team is that the player must have started more (or equal) games in a position than the rest to qualify.

Zero Tackle's NRL MVP team of the year

1. James Tedesco (Sydney Roosters) - 1st place, 266 votes

2. Roger Tuivasa-Sheck (New Zealand Warriors) - 6th place, 160 votes

3. Herbie Farnworth (The Dolphins) - 4th place, 169 votes

4. Kotoni Staggs (Brisbane Broncos) - 38th place, 103 votes

5. Mark Nawaqanitawase (Sydney Roosters) - 14th place, 140 votes

6. Ethan Strange (Canberra Raiders) - 26th place, 122 votes*

7. Nathan Cleary (Penrith Panthers) - 11th place, 146 votes

8. Terrell May (Wests Tigers) - 2nd place, 206 votes

9. Blayke Brailey (Cronulla Sharks) 23rd place, 130 votes

10. Payne Haas (Brisbane Broncos) - 3rd place, 188 votes

11. Eliesa Katoa (Melbourne Storm) - 13th place, 142 votes

12. Hudson Young (Canberra Raiders) - 20th place, 131 votes

13. Erin Clark (New Zealand Warriors) - 25 place, 123 votes

*In the case of five-eighth, Ethan Strange and Cameron Munster tied on 122 votes. Strange had three 20-point votes compared to Munster's one, so was awarded the position on a tie-breaker.

The team of the year has flipped entirely from last year, with Tedesco and Farnworth the only two players who made last year's starting 13.

For good measure, here are our B and C teams of the year.

Zero Tackle's MVP B team of the year

1. Reece Walsh (Brisbane Broncos) - 5th place, 168 votes

2. Lehi Hopoate (Manly Sea Eagles) - 20th place, 131 votes

3. Stephen Crichton (Canterbury Bulldogs) - 47th place, 88 votes

4. Jaxon Purdue (North Queensland Cowboys) - 50th place - 83 votes

5. Jacob Kiraz (Canterbury Bulldogs) - 31st place, 113 votes

6. Cameron Munster (Melbourne Storm) - 26th place, 122 votes

7. Isaiya Katoa (The Dolphins) - 17th place, 135 votes*

8. Joseph Tapine (Canberra Raiders) - 7th place, 159 votes

9. Harry Grant (Melbourne Storm) - 42nd place, 94 votes

10. Addin Fonua-Blake (Cronulla Sharks) - 8th place, 158 votes

11. Viliame Kikau (Canterbury Bulldogs) - 36th place, 106 votes

12. Haumole Olakau'atu (Manly Sea Eagles) - 49th place, 87 votes

13. Patrick Carrigan (Brisbane Broncos) - 35th place, 108 votes

Isaiya Katoa wins the tiebreaker for halfback in the B team with three perfect 20-vote games, compared to Nicho Hynes with two.

Zero Tackle's MVP C team of the year

1. Scott Drinkwater (North Queensland Cowboys) - 8th place, 158 votes

2. Zac Lomax (Parramatta Eels) - 39th place, 101 votes

3. Matthew Timoko (Canberra Raiders) - 55th place, 77 votes

4. Tolutau Koula (Manly Sea Eagles) - 60th place, 68 votes

5. Josh Addo-Carr (Parramatta Eels) - 42nd place, 94 votes

6. Fletcher Sharpe (Newcastle Knights) - 51st place, 82 votes

7. Nicho Hynes (Cronulla Sharks) - 17th place, 135 votes

8. Keaon Koloamatangi (South Sydney Rabbitohs) - 19th place, 132 votes

9. Wayde Egan (New Zealand Warriors) - 95th place, 40 votes

10. Naufahu Whyte (Sydney Roosters) - 32nd place, 111 votes

11. Dylan Lucas (Newcastle Knights) - 79th place, 55 votes

12. Jacob Preston (Canterbury Bulldogs) - 80th place, 54 votes

13. Tino Fa'asuamaleaui (Gold Coast Titans) - 52nd place, 79 votes