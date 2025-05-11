North Queensland Cowboys head coach Todd Payten has revealed breakout centre Jaxon Purdue will likely be included in the wider Queensland Maroons squad at some point during this year's State of Origin series.

Purdue, who debuted last year at NRL level and can play a host of positions, has been a permanent fixture of the Cowboys' back five this year, and has played strongly every time he has been on the field.

While the Maroons are potentially short on depth in the backline, Payten said it would be a mistake to throw Purdue into the Queensland Origin fold yet, although he has heard consideration has already been given to taking him into the extended squad.

"He'll play Origin one day, I promise you. Throwing him right at the moment is probably not the best thing for him long-term, but he has so much ability," Payten said during his post-match press conference after a 90-minute draw played out at home against the Penrith Panthers on Saturday evening.

"I hope Billy takes him into [the extended squad]. I have heard through the grapevine that there is consideration to bringing him into a camp across the three games.

"Is he ready for Origin right now? I can't answer that, but he would do a bloody good job."

Both states, but particularly Queensland, have placed younger players earmarked for future Origin games into squads when their club teams have a bye week in recent years.

The Cowboys have the bye before Game 1 this year, meaning Purdue could well find himself around the wider squad as the group prepare for Game 1 at Suncorp Stadium.

The backline utility has played eight games already this year, scoring seven tries and running for an average of 146 metres per year, ensuring no path back to first-grade for Zac Laybutt who has been working his way through returning from an ACL injury.