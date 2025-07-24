Rising Wests Tigers outside back Thomas Goodfield has opened up on his journey and what it is like to play for the club's pathways team as he looks to one day achieve the dream of playing in the NRL.

Attempting to turn the Wests Tigers' fortunes around after three consecutive wooden spoons, CEO Shane Richardson and head coach Benji Marshall have continually looked to players coming through their pathways system as they prepare for the future.

Over the past three years, Jahream Bula, Kit Laulilii, Heath Mason, Luke Laulilii, Tony Sukkar and the now-departed Lachlan Galvin, Tallyn Da Silva, and Jordan Miller have all been handed their first-grade debuts, successfully making the transition from the lower grades.

As this contingent of players continues to fight for a regular spot in the first-grade team, a new breed of prospects is slowly making a name for themselves in the junior representative competitions for the club's pathways teams.

One of these players is outside back Thomas Goodfield, who spent the first half of this year playing in the Under-17s Harold Matthews Cup competition with the Western Suburbs Magpies.

"The Tigers are great. It's mad (representing them) because we have a good system of coaches and have good friends in the team," Goodfield told Zero Tackle.

"I never take it for granted because not many people get this opportunity and I'm very grateful for it."

A talented prospect, Goodfield is a Camden Rams junior who played in the Group 6 country competition before joining the Tigers' system in 2024.

His arrival granted him the opportunity to play and train alongside the likes of Alex Isdale, Heamasi Makasini, and Pheonix Godinet.

A member of last year's Under-16s City team with Jhevon Lele and Siotame Havea Jr, the rising centre is hoping to continue his progress through the grades, which is set to see him take the step up to the SG Ball Cup competition in 2026.

"My dad, who was a die-hard Parra fan, got me into playing footy, and it'd be mad and good for my family (to one day play in the NRL)," Goodfield said.

"I've played this sport all the way up through the grades, but I'd just be over the moon about it if it does happen in the future. It would be so good."