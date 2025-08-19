As if 2025 could get any worse for the Manly Sea Eagles, it has now been revealed they will be without another star for the final stretch of the season.

Speaking to The Daily Telegraph, star outside back Reuben Garrick revealed he will not be returning to the field this NRL season.

Garrick suffered a shoulder injury in Manly's loss to the Wests Tigers over the weekend, after landing awkwardly while making a tackle.

"I'm going to try and rehab the shoulder, but yeah, I won't be playing," said Garrick.

Garrick went on to explain the extent of his injury and his plans moving forward.

"I don't know the terminology of it all, but I know it's painful... it's a subluxed shoulder, an injury you can try to rehab, there are a few ligaments that are torn."

The point-scoring machine admitted it's tough to see his season end like this, especially during a time of turmoil for his beloved club.

"It's tough, you put so much into it throughout the year and the preseason to show up each week and give it your all," Garrick said.

"It really sucks to have an injury right at the death of it when the stakes are so high,” Garrick said.

”It definitely hurts, but that's footy, you have to roll with punches.

“But I hope to get back bigger and stronger in 2026.”