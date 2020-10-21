Melbourne jet Josh Addo-Carr has revealed he is unsure where he will be playing in 2021 as Sunday’s Grand Final against Penrith will be his last game for the Storm.

The 25-year-old will move back to Sydney to be with his family and won’t play out the final year of his contract with Melbourne.

Watch the 2020 NRL Telstra Premiership Finals on a Kayo 14 day free trial with every game before the Grand Final Live & On-Demand. Or, Telstra customers get $10 off Kayo per month for 12 months. Stream instantly!

Canterbury are believed to be in the front seat to gain Addo-Carr’s services, with Wests Tigers and South Sydney also in the running.

Speaking on SEN’s Pat and Heals, ‘The Foxx’ said his future remains a little unclear.

“I have no idea to be honest,” Addo-Carr said.

“I have no idea to be honest,” Addo-Carr told reporters of his playing future.

“I’m just really focused on doing the best I can this week, I have my manager, my family and the Storm who are managing that stuff off-field.

“I’m just focusing on my training and this upcoming game.

“I’ve got to really enjoy the week as it’s probably going to be my last for the Storm. I just want to enjoy my teammates’ company and make some good memories with the fellas.”

Addo-Carr added that Sunday’s clash against Penrith will be a tough test for his side.

“Yeah, they’re a really tough side, the facts speak for themselves,” Addo-Carr said in response to Penrith’s credentials.

“Winning 17 on the trot that’s a massive effort to their organisation, hats off to them.

“They won the minor premiership, so we know they’re a really tough side, we’re looking forward to it.”