Raiders winger Jordan Rapana is returning to Canberra in 2021 after a long season that reminded him where his heart belongs.

The 31-year-old has signed a new contracts seeing him at the Green Machine until the end of 2021.

Rapana debuted for the Gold Coast Titans in 2008 before taking time to himself until 2014 when the Raiders offered him a one-year contract effective immediately.

The winger spent a small portion of 2020 playing in the Japanese Rugby, but returned home early in the year, playing 19 games for the nations capital.

Rapana told NRL.com on Monday: “I have no intentions of going anywhere else put it that way… I love it here, this is where I want to be.”

“I’m really happy to be staying in Canberra, I feel like I’ve got unfinished business here and I want to be part of a team that can win a grand final.

“I love everything about the club and the boys we have here are a great bunch of blokes who I think can do something special.

“I’m looking forward to a full pre-season as well. The last couple of pre-seasons for me have been hard as I’ve had surgery or niggling injuries, but I feel really good and I can’t wait to get back into it and be ready for the start of the season.”

Rapana isn’t the only one excited about returning to the field, with Raiders CEO Don Furner commenting on how eager he is to be seeing him back in Raiders colours.

“Jordan’s a very popular member of the playing group and well loved by the fanbase, so to have an experienced player like him stay at the Raiders is great news for the club,” Furner said.

Rapana has regularly been in the Raiders highlights reel since his debut for the club in 2014 and has just recently welcomed a new arrival to his family, a little boy called Taniora Karewa Kopp Rapana.