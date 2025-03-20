The dust has settled on the NRL bombshell that saw Dylan Brown sign a ten-year, $13 million deal with the Newcastle Knights, but Parramatta Eels fans still feel the sting.

Following their heavy defeat to the Wests Tigers last weekend, Eels supporters began to boo and scold Brown, clearly still hurt that the young half has decided to depart from the club.

Knights coach Adam O'Brien has weighed in on his future halfback's recent struggles with the negativity in the media, with a subtle reminder to Eels fans.

"I can't speak for the fans, but what I will say is that he's been a really good servant for that club, he's been in a grand final for them," he told the media on Thursday.

O'Brien assured fans that Brown is "still the same player he was three weeks ago" despite his recent signing.

While Brown hasn't responded to the criticisms himself, his soon-to-be coach shared his sympathies with the 24-year-old star.

"No doubt [it would be hard] for any young person to cop that amount of criticism. I do feel for him."

Many of the criticisms about Brown have been based off his recent performances, with many fans and critics believing he isn't worth his big-money paycheck at the Knights.

While the Eels have struggled, O'Brien was adamant that he would get the best out of Brown.

"I haven't lost any faith in our purchase," he assured.

"I'm really happy with us being able to bring Dylan to the club next year and I know what he'll look like in our team.

"As for how he's going there at Parramatta, I know he'll have his mind very fixated on this season and he wants to end on a really good note at that club."

Brown will join the Newcastle Knights in 2026 and will wear their jumper for the following decade. His management recently confirmed that there are no get-out clauses in his agreement.