Sydney Roosters head coach Trent Robinson has been left frustrated over a perceived poor call from the match officials during his side's loss to the Cronulla Sharks on Friday evening in the Shire.

Never one to hold back if he believes the referees got it wrong, Robinson was left to question exactly how a try wasn't called back for double movement.

Trailing 26 points to 18 in the 58th minute, Billy Burns scored what proved to be the match-winner for the Sharks next to the posts, with the try confirmed by the bunker.

Despite that, it appeared as if the Roosters had managed to tackle Burns before he scored, with a hand on him as he hit the ground, only for the Sharks second-rower - who originally wasn't named on Tuesday but came into the side late - to be awarded the try without a double movement decision being made by Adam Gee in the bunker.

It came on the back of a number of six again calls by referee Todd Smith, which also left Robinson scratching his head.

“I wanted to ask about the try under the posts with his elbow on the ground and Spencer's and on him. Was that commented on at all?” Robinson asked during his post-match press conference.

“It was really clear. It was a really clear touch there.

“It was a very critical time. I think we had three six agains against us there as well.

“It was really clear. I don't understand why it wasn't overturned.”

Captain James Tedesco also confirmed that referee Smith told him the officials' view of events was that the defender slipped off the tackle.

The Roosters loss will leave them in a tricky spot when it comes to making the finals, and they will need to pick up likely at least three or four wins in their last seven games which will be played against the Melbourne Storm, Manly Sea Eagles, Dolphins, Canterbury Bulldogs, Parramatta Eels, Melbourne Storm and South Sydney Rabbitohs.

Improvement will be needed from the tri-colours though, with Robinson also left unimpressed by the way his side got beaten against Cronulla.

“We got beaten physically,” Robinson said.

“We lacked the physical presence and then lacked the cohesion to go and nail the points needed.

“I thought our skill was poor tonight and I thought our catch was poor. We're a pretty flowing team when it comes to our movement, but it was really stop-start and the skill level cost us a lot in a lot of areas.”