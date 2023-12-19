South Sydney Rabbitohs star and fringe State of Origin player Campbell Graham has admitted he wants to learn plenty from Jack Wighton during the pre-season.

Wighton, who has been one of the competition's best five-eighths during his time at the Canberra Raiders, will switch into the centres at the Rabbitohs.

It comes after he surprised to sign a long-term contract in a move to Redfern that will likely see him play out the remainder of his career as part of Jason Demetriou's side.

While he will serve as a handy back-up in the halves, Wighton's primary role will be at centre for at least the next two years, with Cody Walker contracted until the end of 2025.

Graham though, in comments that will put South Sydney fans' minds at ease over whether Wighton at the back-end of his career can slot into the centres, said Wighton is among the best in effort areas and labelled him "an absolute freak".

“It's awesome,” Graham told the media per News Corp.

“I feel like I can learn a lot from Jack. His game is like how I want to base my game off. It's full of hard work.

“In terms of effort areas he is probably the best in the competition in that position. He is an absolute freak. I love his approach to training and game day. I'll be getting a notepad and pen out around him.”

Graham, who was recently part of an NRL promotional tour to Las Vegas ahead of the Rabbitohs opening the 2024 season there against the Manly Sea Eagles as part of a double-header that also features the Brisbane Broncos against the Sydney Roosters, was a likely selection in the 2023 NSW Blues State of Origin squad prior to being injured.

The star centre, who has recently re-signed with South Sydney, has already played for Australia and will continue building in 2024 on his 131 NRL games already under the belt.