Star Cronulla Sharks' halfback Nicho Hynes may want to re-sign with the Cronulla Sharks, but it has emerged his management are in no rush to get the deal done.

The pause from his management comes as the NRL and Rugby League Players Association continue to negotiate the final clauses in the next collective bargaining agreement.

Supposed to be signed by the start of last October, and at one point seeing players threaten strike action to kick-off the 2023 season, things have simmered down onto the backburner with the on-field product once again reclaiming headlines over an incredible first five rounds.

But the fact remains that the deal is yet to be signed off, and that means the total salary cap figure for the coming years is yet to be agreed upon.

That is leaving plenty of players unwilling to sign away their futures, and it seems Hynes is one of them, despite comments he made last week on SEN Radio stating he wants to be with the Sharks forever and move into a coaching role at the conclusion of his career.

“I hope so, there's been talks, everyone's talking about it a little bit,” Hynes told SEN 1170's The Run Home.

“I just hope something happens and gets done, my manager will sort that out and the club will sort that out, so hopefully they're talking as we speak because I'd love to stay… then hopefully I'm here forever.

“Ideally I'd love to be here for the rest of my career then I'd like to go straight into coaching… Give me a 20-year contract Sharks!”

Despite Hynes' desire, he won't sell himself short after a record-breaking Dally M points haul last year.

His influence over the Sharks' side was clear in his first game back from injury for 2023 as well after he led the Sharks on a demolition job of the St George Illawarra Dragons.

While he couldn't inspire his side over the line against the New Zealand Warriors on Sunday in Round 5, he was fantastic early as Cronulla skipped out to a 20 points to zero lead.

News Corp's Brent Read told Triple M Radio on Sunday that Hynes will become the next million-dollar man, and it's for that reason he won't rush his decision on confirming his next deal, particularly while the salary cap is being worked out.

“Nicho can hit the open market on November 1 and based on the way he's playing, he's going to command at least $1-$1.2 million a year,” Read told Triple M.

“Nicho's camp wants to hold off until the salary cap is officially determined for 2025 and beyond before they sit down and talk brass tax with the Sharks.

“He's going to be paid. He deserves to be paid.”

It comes as reports linger that the Sharks will break the bank and crack seven figures to keep Hynes at the club long-term.

The publication reports the deal for Hynes could be a five-year mega extension, with Hynes to virtually double his salary.

It's unclear exactly how much negotiating the Sharks and Hynes have done at this stage, but the news does follow the club re-signing virtually all of their backline, with the final piece of the puzzle in William Kennedy reportedly having re-signed as well, and the news to be announced this week.