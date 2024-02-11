St George Illawarra Dragons halfback and veteran captain Ben Hunt has reportedly decided to see out the remainder of his contract with the club.

It has a topsy-turvy last 12 months for Hunt.

Despite signing a two-year extension with the club late in 2022, comments almost immediately from Hunt suggested his future would, in one way or another, be directly linked to former coach Anthony Griffin's future.

In fact, it had been rumoured during the negotiations that Hunt would only re-sign with the Dragons if there was clause regarding Griffin's position as coach within the contract.

The Dragons' board ultimately held firm on that before sacking Griffin in the middle of a dismal 2023 campaign.

Hunt then requested a release from the final two years of his deal - all of the extension - but new coach Shane Flanagan held firm, suggesting he wouldn't be letting Hunt go at least for 2024.

It has now been tipped by journalist Michael Carayannis that he will stay for 2025 as well, with the reporter telling News Corp no clubs will be willing to pay what he is currently earning at the Red V.

“Not only will Ben Hunt plays out this year at the Dragons, he'll fulfill his contract next year (2025) as well,” Carayannis told SEN.

“Obviously not having the roster around him will be frustrating but the Dragons have shown they aren't going to let him go.

“He'll definitely be there this year and I think he'll see out next year, because what is he 33-34? Not a lot of teams have $900,000 to accomodate that in their cap.”

Hunt has made no comment suggesting he has withdrawn his request for 2025 with the club, although has committed to seeing out 2024 under Flanagan as the Dragons look for a rapid rebuild.

Hunt will form a new halves partnership this year with either Kyle Flanagan or Jesse Marschke, who have both joined the club following Talatau Amone's de-registration and Jayden Sullivan's early release to join the Wests Tigers.

The Dragons kick-off their 2024 season away from home against the Gold Coast Titans.

