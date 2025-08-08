After only beginning his rugby league journey this year, talented Manly Sea Eagles back-rower prospect Hugo Hart has landed his maiden NRL contract, which will see him progress into the club's Top 30 roster.

Recruited from St Joseph's Nudgee College in Brisbane, Hart has been in sensational form over the last eight months, which has seen him make a rapid rise through the club's pathways system.

Fewer than 20 matches into his career, Hart has signed a three-year contract with the Sea Eagles, which will see him join the development list for the next two seasons before moving onto the Top 30 roster for the 2028 NRL season.

“I've really enjoyed my time at the club this year and I have learnt so much from both the players and the coaches,” said Hart.

"It's a great club to be a part of, and I've felt right at home from day one.

"I'm really looking forward to the next few years and hopefully the start of a long and successful career here at Manly.”

The 18-year-old spent much of his youth in the United States, based in Southern California with his parents, and only returned to Australia a few years ago.

“I was really impressed at first by his athleticism and speed,” said Sea Eagles Head of Performance, Peter Gentle.

“Hugo is still young and is still learning rugby league, but he's settled in well and is hungry to learn.

"We all look forward to seeing his continued development here at Manly."