Samoan international David Nofoaluma has been cut from the Wests Tigers' leadership group after he rolled into training hungover.

Prior to training, Nofoaluma had attended Tigers chairman Lee Hagipantelis' wedding, however, less than impressed head coach Michael Maguire sent the winger home as he wasn't in suitable condition to finish the session. Despite his antics from the night before, the 27-year-old was not dropped from the squad for the upcoming game against the Dragons back in Round 12.

Reports have emerged that the decision was not just backed by the club's administration but was also supported by fellow players, including those from the Tigers' leadership group of Luke Brooks, James Tamou, Adam Doueihi and Alex Twal.

This news comes soon after Nofoaluma took aim at his teammates on a deleted social media post, which supported his defensive efforts against South Sydney.

“It’s sad that I get blamed for defensive decision,” Nofoaluma wrote.

“In the first half our A and B defenders didn’t get up to put pressure than [sic] Moses [Mbye] was getting caught so left 3 on 2 for myself and Jet [ James Roberts ]. In second half we got up in one line of defence and if you watched 2nd half D’d very well.”

The Tigers have the bye this weekend, before travelling to face the Brisbane Broncos.