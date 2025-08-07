A rare transfer move is currently brewing between four NRL clubs, which is set to spark a three-way swap for 2026.

The swap is set to feature three veteran halfbacks, Newcastle Knights' Jack Cogger, the Dolphins' Sean O'Sullivan, and Penrith Panthers' Brad Schneider.

All three halves are expected to feature in a major swap deal, according to The Daily Telegraph.

The deal is reported to see Sean O'Sullivan make his way down to the Canterbury Bulldogs, with the club seeking a veteran presence to mentor the likes of Lachlan Galvin and Mitchell Woods.

This then frees a spot up in Redcliffe, which is expected to be filled by Brad Schneider, who is seeking a greater opportunity as a starting half in the NRL.

Schneider's move opens up the door for a Panthers homecoming for Cogger, who has been tapped on the shoulder by the Knights, according to The Newcastle Herald.

The three-way swap is expected to benefit each of the four sides in very different ways, with the Knights freeing up cap space, the Panthers shoring up their halves stocks, the Dolphins receiving a hungry playmaker, and the Dogs reeling in a much-needed halves veteran.