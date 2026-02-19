One of the most controversial moments of the 2025 NRL finals series was when Reece Walsh and Hudson Young were both sin-binned after a scuffle in which the former headbutted the latter.

Five months later, the Canberra Raiders forward has lifted the lid on the moment, stating his immediate reaction may not have been the most genuine one.

"Yeah (I milked it), but he did lean in with his head," Young said on Josh Mansour's UNSCRIPTED podcast.

"He did hit me but there was nothing in it, I was stirring him up and probably deserved it, I was geeing him up all game."

There was even more controversy in the aftermath, with Walsh receiving a fine instead of the usual suspension for a headbutt.

Asked whether he should've missed the Broncos' next match, Young wouldn't be drawn either way.

"As a player I just hope they'd be consistent," he said.

"If it was me or another player that did the headbutt, I hope the NRL would treat it the same way, obviously with Reece they just fined him, it is what it is."

The Raiders won't meet the Broncos until Round 25 of the 2026 NRL season, but memories of their first-round clash will still linger.