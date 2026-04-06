Canberra Raiders second-rower Hudson Young will avoid a suspension over a hair pull on Dominic Young during his side's loss to the Newcastle Knights on Sunday afternoon.\n\nYoung was penalised for the offence where he grabbed Young by the hair and pulled during a play the ball in the early going of the second half.\n\nThe Raiders' star, who is in line to be picked for the New South Wales Blues again this season, has been hit with a Grade 1 contrary conduct charge which will see him fined $1000 with an early guilty plea or $1500 if he fights and loses at the judiciary.\n\nIt's a first offence for Young on his rolling 12-month record.\n\nNew Zealand Warriors centre Adam Pompey on the other hand wasn't so lucky, being pinged for dangerous contact during the 67th minute of his side's loss to the Cronulla Sharks in the Shire.\n\nWhile the offence on Briton Nikora didn't go penalised or reported, he has been slapped with a Grade 2 charge for what appeared to be a lifted knee in attack which made contact with Nikora's face.\n\nThe Sharks second-rower, returning from injury himself, reeled out of the tackle holding his nose, and Pompey will now need to decide whether to accept a one-match suspension with an early guilty plea, or risk a second match by fighting at the NRL judiciary.\n\nThe MRC dished out three other charges from Sunday's double-header, all from the later game, with Greg Marzhew (dangerous contact on Kaeo Weekes), Kaeo Weekes (careless high tackle on Phoenix Crossland) and Tyson Frizell (dangerous contact on Joseph Tapine) all handed fines for Grade 1 offences.\n\nFrizell, who is on a second offence, will be up for either $1800 with an early guilty plea or $2500 if he fights and loses, while Marzhew and Weekes are on first offences and can accept $1000 fines, or fight and risk $1500.\n\nSharks centre KL Iro was the only the other player placed on report during Sunday's action, but wasn't charged by the MRC.\n\nAll five players charged have until midday (AEST) on Tuesday to determine their pleas.