One of the most underrated signings of the 2025 NRL season, Lachlan Hubner, has been rewarded for his stellar campaign this year with a new contract keeping him at the South Sydney Rabbitohs.\r\n\r\nOver the past 24 months, Hubner's life has changed dramatically, having gone from a regular\u00a0QLD Cup\u00a0player to being a regular starter at the\u00a0South Sydney Rabbitohs.\r\n\r\nStarting his journey in Rockhampton, Hubner played over 50 matches in the\u00a0QLD Cup\u00a0for the Central Queensland Capras before being discovered and subsequently signing a contract with\u00a0The Dolphins.\r\n\r\nAlthough he only played four matches for the club in the\u00a0NRL\u00a0and had limited field time, his determination and hard work impressed club officials, particularly coach\u00a0Wayne Bennett, who went on to sign him after he was confirmed as the new head coach of South Sydney.\r\n\r\nThe 25-year-old has now signed a two-year contract extension with the Rabbitohs, tying him to the club until at least the end of the 2028 NRL season.\r\n\r\nRELATED: Hubner's Hustle: How Lachlan Hubner made his NRL dream into a reality\r\n\r\n"I'm really excited to be staying here at South Sydney. The Club really feels like home," Hubner said.\r\n\r\n"I see great potential in this playing group that we have here, and I want to be a part of that.\r\n\r\n"I'm really grateful for the opportunities I've had this year, and I'm willing to do the hard work to create more opportunities and to help the team move up the ladder.\r\n\r\n"I also want to thank the Rabbitohs Members and supporters for their support throughout the season. Like I said earlier, it was a big move for me, coming from Rockhampton and moving to Sydney, and everyone has made me feel comfortable, and the Club feels like home.\r\n\r\n"I can't wait to see what we can all achieve together in the seasons ahead."\r\n\r\n[caption id="attachment_219778" align="alignnone" width="696"] SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - MARCH 07: Lachlan Hubner of the Rabbitohs inspects the ground ahead of the round one NRL match between Dolphins and South Sydney Rabbitohs at CommBank Stadium on March 07, 2025 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Jason McCawley\/Getty Images)[\/caption]\r\n\r\nAmassing 16 matches for the Rabbitohs this season, Hubner has been a standout performer in the club's forward pack as they continue to struggle with a range of injury issues.\r\n\r\n"'Hubby' made his NRL debut at the age of 24 and we knew he had what it takes to forge a career in the NRL when we signed him from the Dolphins," Rabbitohs Head of Recruitment and Retention Mark Ellison said.\r\n\r\n"Wayne (Bennett) worked with him up at the Dolphins and was pleased to know that he would continue his work with Lachy here at Souths.\r\n\r\n"He is an incredibly hard worker on the field, a professional off the field, and he has gained valuable NRL experience this year in the absence of our captain, Cameron Murray.\r\n\r\n"'Hubby' is in a similar mould to Cam in that he doesn't stop trying and competing the whole time he is on the field. He manages to find the energy needed, even if it means punching out the full 80 minutes.\r\n\r\n\r\n"He has leadership qualities as well, as we are very happy to have him staying with us for a further two seasons."