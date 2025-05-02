Regarded as one of the most underrated players at the South Sydney Rabbitohs, Lachlan Hubner has opened up about his rugby league journey and decision to move from Queensland to join the Rabbitohs for the first time.

Over the past 24 months, Hubner's life has changed dramatically, having gone from a regular QLD Cup player to being a regular starter at the South Sydney Rabbitohs.

Starting his journey in Rockhampton, Hubner played over 50 matches in the QLD Cup for the Central Queensland Capras before being discovered and subsequently signing a contract with The Dolphins.

ADVERTISEMENT

Although he only played four matches for the club in the NRL and had limited field time, his determination and hard work impressed club officials, particularly coach Wayne Bennett.

Aged 24 when he was handed his first-grade debut, Hubner admitted that he had thoughts he would never achieve his dream of playing in the NRL, but decided to "never give up"- a moniker made famous by WWE wrestler John Cena.

"Yes and no, but I think I always had the work ethic instilled in me from a young age to never give up, and I always dreamed of playing in the NRL," Hubner said in an exclusive interview with Zero Tackle.

ADVERTISEMENT

"I think I put it down to just the belief and working hard and never giving up on that dream.

"Playing QCup for the last couple of years, I just tried to put good performance in each week up there and hoped it led to something within the NRL."

Debuting in 2024 at the age of 24, Hubner has registered less than ten matches in the NRL but has already earned the praise of coach Wayne Bennett.

Described by Bennett as "exceptional", Hubner was one of the first signings made by the rugby league supercoach after he was handed the Rabbitohs' coaching reins from Jason Demetriou and interim coach Ben Hornby.

"He has been exceptional," Rabbitohs coach Wayne Bennett said.

"He turned up with The Dolphins two years ago as a train and trial player from the CQ Capras up there, and came back the following year and just continued to impress me.

"He epitomises what young men can do if they've just got a dedication and a commitment to being their best.

"Absolutely (he's got a bright NRL future). He has shown this already."

"The opportunity came and I took it," Hubner said of his decision to move down to Sydney to join the Rabbitohs.

"It's been great so far, now I want to play some good footy, and win games and win a premiership."

Naming the Central Queensland Capras coaching staff as his most significant helpers to his rugby league development, he is now playing alongside representative forward Jai Arrow, Tevita Tatola and Keaon Koloamatangi - but there is one more dream he wants to achieve.

That dream is to play alongside idol and Rabbitohs skipper Cameron Murray, who was ruled out for the 2025 NRL season due to injury.

"He's been a big idol of mine for a long time, so it would've been good to play alongside him, but it was unfortunate," Hubner said.

"He's definitely a good player and someone that I've tried to replicate for a long time. He's a legend, so I try to be like him all the time."