Former NRL premiership winner Jamie Soward believes the Canterbury Bulldogs will have 'enough' to overcome their injuries in the coming weeks, but has also identified an issue with the team seemingly switching off.

The Bulldogs have started the NRL season with two wins from two games, first up beating the St George Illawarra Dragons at Kogarah, and then the Gold Coast Titans at Belmore.

The Round 2 Sunday night game though saw both Viliame Kikau and Matt Burton suffer knee injuries which are set to rule them out for a month.

Soward, speaking on Zero Tackle's The Offload Podcast, said the Bulldogs should have enough in their squad to cover the injuries, but need to address their defence and ability to play 80 minutes in a hurry.

"I think the troubling thing for me with the Dogs is that they played at Belmore, got off to that cracking start, then they switched off like they did against the Dragons," Soward said.

"40-24. People are going to say they won, and they are two and zero. You can't do that against the Sharks in two weeks. I hope they don't look past Parramatta, but you can't be letting in 24 points and expecting to score 40 every single week.

"The best teams, the Penrith's, the Melbourne's, the average points [conceded], you have to be in that top two or three defensively.

"What I saw from the Dogs the first 20 minutes outstanding, what I saw the last ten minutes before halftime wasn't great. Kikau is a loss, Burton is a loss, I reckon they have enough guys to be able to fill in. Don't forget, Connor Tracey has played in the halves, Blake Taaffe.

"They'll have enough there, but defensively, they have dropped off a bit this year."

Zero Tackle analyst agreed, suggesting premiership-sides are always at the top of the defensive charts no matter which code is being played while also saying a two and one record in their next three games would be a win.

The Bulldogs clash with the Parramatta Eels this Sunday with Siosiua Taukeiaho into the back-row and Bailey Hayward at five-eighth before playing the Cronulla Sharks in Round 4, the Newcastle Knights in Round 5, and the South Sydney Rabbitohs in Round 7 after a Round 6 bye, with all those games expected to be played without Kikau and Burton.