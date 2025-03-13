It was only a few years ago that NRL fans were pegging Josh Schuster to become the next superstar in rugby league.

His agility and speed, blended with his burly build, made him an unforeseen threat in the NRL.

We hadn't seen a player of this archetype before, which is why the Manly Sea Eagles were quick to offer the young backrower close to $1 million a year to keep him at the club.

Fast forward just a few years, and Schuster is on the verge of becoming another 'what if?' in the NRL. Now at the South Sydney Rabbitohs, concerns surrounding injuries and love for the sport have caught the 23-year-old in a whirlwind.

However, with news that Schuster is set to return to the game in just a few weeks, it has been revealed that Wayne Bennett and Brad Fittler have reignited the exiled star's lost spark.

Speaking to the Daily Telegraph, Rabbitohs skipper Cameron Murray has revealed how his legendary coach and the rest of the squad have invested in their newest recruit.

“He's under the right coach to unlock his potential,” Murray proclaimed.

“The calf injury he picked up is unfortunate, but he's at a really good club. We pride ourselves with embracing everyone and empowering them to be the best version of themselves and be comfortable to be true to who they are.

“That brings out the best that they can offer.”

Bennett is known for reigniting careers, bringing the best out of Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow, Darius Boyd, and Latrell Mitchell.

However, the Rabbitohs coach isn't the only NRL figure invested in Schuster's return. Brad Fittler has also inserted himself in the occasion, looking to elevate the young forward to his potential.

Last Friday night, Fittler met with Schuster after the Rabbitohs' win, giving the former Eagle a pep talk.

He admitted that he wants to see Schuster become the star he was projected to be, backing him to get the job done once he makes his return to footy.

While there have been whispers around Schuster's uncertainty regarding his playing future and passion for the sport, after receiving support from two of the most impactful figures in the game, it seems Schuster is keen to make his return to the NRL in the next month.