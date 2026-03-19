Roger Tuivasa Sheck's contract with the Warriors is coming to a close at the end of this season.

With the former fullback now playing wing, coupled with the recent signing of Will Warbrick, it is becoming more likely that this season could be RTS's last across the ditch.

As the 32-year-old weighs up his options, a Sydney homecoming could be on the horizon. Journalist Michael Carayannis has stated that there is one key agreement clubs need to make in order to secure his signing.

“Off the back of the impending arrival of Will Warbrick, Roger is off contract at the end of the season,” Carayannis told SEN's Kick Off.

“He has made it known that he would be quite comfortable in returning to Sydney if he could get a two-year deal. I don't think a one-year deal is going to do it for Roger.

“Clubs have been told that Roger Tuivasa-Sheck is on the market and will take a two-year deal.

“He's essentially their third-choice fullback now.

“But he's done an amazing job on the wings.”

All eyes will be on whether the Roosters reclaim RTS and utilise him as a replacement for Mark Nawaqanitawase, or if another surrounding club will be able to snap him up first and find him a home back in the number one jersey.