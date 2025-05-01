Magic Round is here, with 16 NRL teams to converge on Brisbane's Suncorp Stadium for an enormous weekend of rugby league.

First held in 2019 and only pausing for COVID in 2020, the competition's flagship round has now had five editions, with plenty of excellent games, and some blowouts as well.

No team is undefeated through the full five years of Magic Round, while the Canterbury Bulldogs are the only team to have lost all five matches.

The St George Illawarra Dragons are the other team yet to record a win at the event, but had a bye last year.

The South Sydney Rabbitohs, Brisbane Broncos and Canberra Raiders have all won four of their five matches, while the Dolphins are undefeated with two from two, and the Knights have only lost a single match but had the bye last year.

Here is every result from the previous editions of Magic Round, and the updated ladder heading into this round.

Full fixtures for the 2025 edition of Magic Round can be found at the bottom of this article.

2019

Gold Coast Titans 18 defeated by Cronulla Sharks 26

Wests Tigers 30 defeat Penrith Panthers 4

Manly Sea Eagles 10 defeated by Brisbane Broncos 26

Canterbury Bulldogs 10 defeated by Newcastle Knights 22

New Zealand Warriors 26 defeat St George Illawarra Dragons 18

Melbourne Storm 64 defeat Parramatta Eels 10

Sydney Roosters 30 defeat Canberra Raiders 24

South Sydney Rabbitohs 32 defeat North Queensland Cowboys 16

2021

Wests Tigers 36 defeat Newcastle Knights 18

Manly Sea Eagles 50 defeat Brisbane Broncos 6

Canterbury Bulldogs 18 defeated by Canberra Raiders 20

Cronulla Sharks 22 defeated by South Sydney Rabbitohs 32

Sydney Roosters 30 defeat North Queensland Cowboys 16

New Zealand Warriors 18 defeated by Parramatta Eels 34

Melbourne Storm 44 defeat St George Illawarra Dragons 18

Gold Coast Titans 12 defeated by Penrith Panthers 48

2022

Canterbury Bulldogs 6 defeated by Newcastle Knights 16

Manly Sea Eagles 0 defeated by Brisbane Broncos 38

New Zealand Warriors 30 defeated by South Sydney Rabbitohs 32

Gold Coast Titans 20 defeat St George Illawarra Dragons 16

Melbourne Storm 6 defeated by Penrith Panthers 32

Cronulla Sharks 10 defeated by Canberra Raiders 30

Sydney Roosters 31 defeat Parramatta Eels 24

Wests Tigers 12 defeated by North Queensland Cowboys 36

2023

Canterbury Bulldogs 30 defeated by Canberra Raiders 34

Manly Sea Eagles 6 defeated by Brisbane Broncos 32

New Zealand Warriors 6 defeated by Penrith Panthers 18

Cronulla Sharks 16 defeated by The Dolphins 36

Melbourne Storm 12 defeated by South Sydney Rabbitohs 28

Wests Tigers 18 defeat St George Illawarra Dragons 16

Sydney Roosters 6 defeated by North Queensland Cowboys 20

Gold Coast Titans 26 defeat Parramatta Eels 24

Bye: Newcastle Knights

2024

Canberra Raiders 24 defeat Canterbury Bulldogs 20

Manly Sea Eagles 12 defeated by Brisbane Broncos 13

Gold Coast Titans 24 defeated by Newcastle Knights 28

Cronulla Sharks 38 defeat Sydney Roosters 30

South Sydney Rabbitohs 22 defeated by North Queensland Cowboys 28

New Zealand Warriors 22 defeat Penrith Panthers 20

Melbourne Storm 48 defeat Parramatta Eels 16

Wests Tigers 12 defeated by The Dolphins 24

Bye: St George Illawarra Dragons

Full ladder

Pos Team Played Won Lost Bye F/A Points 1 Rabbitohs 5 4 1 0 38 8 2 Broncos 5 4 1 0 37 8 3 Raiders 5 4 1 0 24 8 4 Knights 4 3 1 1 8 8 5 Storm 5 3 2 0 70 6 6 Panthers 5 3 2 0 46 6 7 Tigers 5 3 2 0 20 6 8 Cowboys 5 3 2 0 14 6 9 Roosters 5 3 2 0 5 6 10 Dolphins 2 2 0 0 32 4 11 Warriors 5 2 3 0 -20 4 12 Sharks 5 2 3 0 -34 4 13 Titans 5 2 3 0 -42 4 14 Sea Eagles 5 1 4 0 -37 2 15 Dragons 4 0 4 1 -40 2 16 Eels 5 1 4 0 -79 2 17 Bulldogs 5 0 5 0 -32 0

2025 fixtures

Cronulla Sharks vs Parramatta Eels, Friday, 6pm

Sydney Roosters vs The Dolphins, Friday, 8:05pm

South Sydney Rabbitohs vs Newcastle Knights, Saturday, 3pm

New Zealand Warriors vs North Queensland Cowboys, Saturday, 5:30pm

Wests Tigers vs St George Illawarra Dragons, Saturday, 7:45pm

Gold Coast Titans vs Canterbury Bulldogs, Sunday, 1:50pm

Penrith Panthers vs Brisbane Broncos, Sunday, 4:05pm

Melbourne Storm vs Canberra Raiders, Sunday, 6:25pm

Bye: Manly Sea Eagles