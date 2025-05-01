Magic Round is here, with 16 NRL teams to converge on Brisbane's Suncorp Stadium for an enormous weekend of rugby league.
First held in 2019 and only pausing for COVID in 2020, the competition's flagship round has now had five editions, with plenty of excellent games, and some blowouts as well.
No team is undefeated through the full five years of Magic Round, while the Canterbury Bulldogs are the only team to have lost all five matches.
The St George Illawarra Dragons are the other team yet to record a win at the event, but had a bye last year.
The South Sydney Rabbitohs, Brisbane Broncos and Canberra Raiders have all won four of their five matches, while the Dolphins are undefeated with two from two, and the Knights have only lost a single match but had the bye last year.
Here is every result from the previous editions of Magic Round, and the updated ladder heading into this round.
Full fixtures for the 2025 edition of Magic Round can be found at the bottom of this article.
2019
Gold Coast Titans 18 defeated by Cronulla Sharks 26
Wests Tigers 30 defeat Penrith Panthers 4
Manly Sea Eagles 10 defeated by Brisbane Broncos 26
Canterbury Bulldogs 10 defeated by Newcastle Knights 22
New Zealand Warriors 26 defeat St George Illawarra Dragons 18
Melbourne Storm 64 defeat Parramatta Eels 10
Sydney Roosters 30 defeat Canberra Raiders 24
South Sydney Rabbitohs 32 defeat North Queensland Cowboys 16
2021
Wests Tigers 36 defeat Newcastle Knights 18
Manly Sea Eagles 50 defeat Brisbane Broncos 6
Canterbury Bulldogs 18 defeated by Canberra Raiders 20
Cronulla Sharks 22 defeated by South Sydney Rabbitohs 32
Sydney Roosters 30 defeat North Queensland Cowboys 16
New Zealand Warriors 18 defeated by Parramatta Eels 34
Melbourne Storm 44 defeat St George Illawarra Dragons 18
Gold Coast Titans 12 defeated by Penrith Panthers 48
2022
Canterbury Bulldogs 6 defeated by Newcastle Knights 16
Manly Sea Eagles 0 defeated by Brisbane Broncos 38
New Zealand Warriors 30 defeated by South Sydney Rabbitohs 32
Gold Coast Titans 20 defeat St George Illawarra Dragons 16
Melbourne Storm 6 defeated by Penrith Panthers 32
Cronulla Sharks 10 defeated by Canberra Raiders 30
Sydney Roosters 31 defeat Parramatta Eels 24
Wests Tigers 12 defeated by North Queensland Cowboys 36
2023
Canterbury Bulldogs 30 defeated by Canberra Raiders 34
Manly Sea Eagles 6 defeated by Brisbane Broncos 32
New Zealand Warriors 6 defeated by Penrith Panthers 18
Cronulla Sharks 16 defeated by The Dolphins 36
Melbourne Storm 12 defeated by South Sydney Rabbitohs 28
Wests Tigers 18 defeat St George Illawarra Dragons 16
Sydney Roosters 6 defeated by North Queensland Cowboys 20
Gold Coast Titans 26 defeat Parramatta Eels 24
Bye: Newcastle Knights
2024
Canberra Raiders 24 defeat Canterbury Bulldogs 20
Manly Sea Eagles 12 defeated by Brisbane Broncos 13
Gold Coast Titans 24 defeated by Newcastle Knights 28
Cronulla Sharks 38 defeat Sydney Roosters 30
South Sydney Rabbitohs 22 defeated by North Queensland Cowboys 28
New Zealand Warriors 22 defeat Penrith Panthers 20
Melbourne Storm 48 defeat Parramatta Eels 16
Wests Tigers 12 defeated by The Dolphins 24
Bye: St George Illawarra Dragons
Full ladder
|Pos
|Team
|Played
|Won
|Lost
|Bye
|F/A
|Points
|1
|Rabbitohs
|5
|4
|1
|0
|38
|8
|2
|Broncos
|5
|4
|1
|0
|37
|8
|3
|Raiders
|5
|4
|1
|0
|24
|8
|4
|Knights
|4
|3
|1
|1
|8
|8
|5
|Storm
|5
|3
|2
|0
|70
|6
|6
|Panthers
|5
|3
|2
|0
|46
|6
|7
|Tigers
|5
|3
|2
|0
|20
|6
|8
|Cowboys
|5
|3
|2
|0
|14
|6
|9
|Roosters
|5
|3
|2
|0
|5
|6
|10
|Dolphins
|2
|2
|0
|0
|32
|4
|11
|Warriors
|5
|2
|3
|0
|-20
|4
|12
|Sharks
|5
|2
|3
|0
|-34
|4
|13
|Titans
|5
|2
|3
|0
|-42
|4
|14
|Sea Eagles
|5
|1
|4
|0
|-37
|2
|15
|Dragons
|4
|0
|4
|1
|-40
|2
|16
|Eels
|5
|1
|4
|0
|-79
|2
|17
|Bulldogs
|5
|0
|5
|0
|-32
|0
2025 fixtures
Cronulla Sharks vs Parramatta Eels, Friday, 6pm
Sydney Roosters vs The Dolphins, Friday, 8:05pm
South Sydney Rabbitohs vs Newcastle Knights, Saturday, 3pm
New Zealand Warriors vs North Queensland Cowboys, Saturday, 5:30pm
Wests Tigers vs St George Illawarra Dragons, Saturday, 7:45pm
Gold Coast Titans vs Canterbury Bulldogs, Sunday, 1:50pm
Penrith Panthers vs Brisbane Broncos, Sunday, 4:05pm
Melbourne Storm vs Canberra Raiders, Sunday, 6:25pm
Bye: Manly Sea Eagles