There are fears for the playing future of Roosters skipper Jake Friend after he was knocked out in last night’s win over the Sea Eagles.

Friend was left twitching on the ground after an accidental collision with Manly’s Andrew Davey in the first half.

The 31-year-old was taken off the field in the hands of club trainers and did not play a further part in the game.

Jake Friend failed to return after suffering a concussion today. His 3rd concussion in 6 months after 2 in Aug/Sept 2020, also suffered 1 in each of 2017/18. Each concussion situation individual, recovery varies. Will have to pass thru protocols but further testing may be coming pic.twitter.com/A7lcfN0Udi — NRL PHYSIO (@nrlphysio) March 13, 2021

Friend’s third concussion in six months has raised doubts over his playing future, given that he has previously spoken about his fears for his health post-football.

“It does [scare me],’’ Friend said in 2019.

“It’s a scary thing — and it’s a bit of an unknown. We’ve seen in the [American] NFL, the stuff that has happened over there.’’

Roosters coach Trent Robinson spoke after the game about his concern for the health of his skipper but did not rush into a decision on Friend’s playing future.

“I’m concerned he came off the field pretty simply,” Robinson said and reported by Andrew McMurtry for news.com.au.

“I’ve seen him for two minutes and I’m not a doctor. I think making a big statement like that isn’t for five minutes after the game.”

Friend’s injury soured an otherwise perfect night for the Roosters who kicked off their 2021 campaign with a 46-4 win over the Sea Eagles.