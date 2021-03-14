SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - SEPTEMBER 23: Jake Friend of the Roosters warms up before the NRL Preliminary Final match between the Sydney Roosters and the North Queensland Cowboys at Allianz Stadium on September 23, 2017 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images)

There are fears for the playing future of Roosters skipper Jake Friend after he was knocked out in last night’s win over the Sea Eagles.

Friend was left twitching on the ground after an accidental collision with Manly’s Andrew Davey in the first half.

The 31-year-old was taken off the field in the hands of club trainers and did not play a further part in the game.

Friend’s third concussion in six months has raised doubts over his playing future, given that he has previously spoken about his fears for his health post-football.

“It does [scare me],’’ Friend said in 2019.

“It’s a scary thing — and it’s a bit of an unknown. We’ve seen in the [American] NFL, the stuff that has happened over there.’’

Roosters coach Trent Robinson spoke after the game about his concern for the health of his skipper but did not rush into a decision on Friend’s playing future.

“I’m concerned he came off the field pretty simply,” Robinson said and reported by Andrew McMurtry for news.com.au.

“I’ve seen him for two minutes and I’m not a doctor. I think making a big statement like that isn’t for five minutes after the game.”

Friend’s injury soured an otherwise perfect night for the Roosters who kicked off their 2021 campaign with a 46-4 win over the Sea Eagles.

 