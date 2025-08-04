Canterbury Bulldogs half Lachlan Galvin is no guarantee to play in the coming weeks as he awaits scan results on a hand and ankle injury.

Coming after the Bulldogs lost against Galvin's old club on Sunday afternoon at Parramatta, Galvin, per multiple reports, is believed to be in doubt for a period of between two and three weeks, although scan results will be needed before a definitive return timeline can be established.

It's understood no serious injury was revealed out of the game, but that Galvin pulled up sore and has since been sent for scans, per News Corp.

Playing halfback now for Canterbury, Galvin was a mid-season transfer from the Tigers to Belmore, but hasn't hit his stride for his new club yet, with the blue and white hanging onto a slim chance of the minor premiership or a home qualifying final over the closing weeks of the season.

His absence - which seems to be almost a guarantee for the coming week in a critical top-four showdown against the New Zealand Warriors - will likely see Toby Sexton come back into the side at halfback, resuming his partnership with five-eighth Matt Burton.

That partnership had the Bulldogs humming during the first half of the season prior to chat about Galvin joining the Bulldogs kicked off.

Sexton has since signed to move to the English Super League from the start of next season.

If Sexton is overlooked, Bailey Hayward could shuffle into the halves, or a debut could be handed to youngster Mitchell Woods.